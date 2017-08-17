Taking your protest to the market was wrong | Adesina tells anti-Buhari protesters

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said the #ResignorResume protesters led by entertainer, Charly Boy were at fault for taking the protest to Wuse market in Abuja.

Don’t forget:

Charly Boy and the protesters were attacked by a mob at the market.

They were asking the President to resume his duties or resign from office.

The attack has prompted the group to suspend the protests.

Adesina’s argument:

Adesina, on Wednesday received a coalition of pro-Buhari groups who marched to the gateway of the presidential villa to register their support for the president.

According to him, taking the protest to a market was aimed at provoking ethnic violence.

“I can see from the banners you are holding, from the placards, that you cut across different areas of the Niger Delta; I have seen Itsekiri, I have seen Ogoni – so many other areas, Urhobo, Isoko. Indeed, this is very good, it shows that Nigeria will remain one country,” he said.

“What we have noticed is that some people have made efforts to create ethnic cleavages in the country, but what you have done today has reinforced our faith that Nigeria will remain one.

“We are not for ethnic cleavages, we are for one Nigeria. Anybody that attempted to ethnicise protests failed. Because everyone has a right to protest and ethnicity is not something that should be introduced to protest.

“Taking a protest to the market in the first place was wrong, so whoever took the protest to the market place was the one that attempted to make it get out of hand.

“We want to thank you because you have shown your faith and trust in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. That, indeed, is a leadership we can trust. That is a leadership you know will not take us for a ride. It is a leadership that wouldn’t steal our money; it is a leadership that will do the best for our country.”