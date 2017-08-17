The Thread: “I will give you hidden treasures” | Sassy answers from TwitterNG – and a shocking story

Twitter was made for bants and foolishness, so these cheeky answers to this tweet were nothing out of the ordinary, after all, which Nigerian doesn’t love money. See below:

You found this in a church basement, WYD? pic.twitter.com/iwnp5j9ywX — A Hoe Story (@AHoeStory) August 13, 2017

Praise and Worship time

Thank you ,thank you lord ,thank you lord ,thank you lord for everything you have done 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Estee 🌝 (@esther_toluu) August 13, 2017

There's something that makes me come in to your presence, my helper — Wale Gbeminiyi (@WaleSupo) August 13, 2017

God works in mysterious ways..😁😁 — Estee 🌝 (@esther_toluu) August 13, 2017

All about the 10%

Drop my 10% tithe the next Sunday in church — Q (@ZhamirOdion) August 13, 2017

Just leave the 10% their, you saw it in church remember — 👑Hova (@IamAdewaleabbey) August 13, 2017

Share the goodness

Come to the basement every Sunday.😂😂😂😂 to check for more — Sivuyile Thahla Kose (@Sivu_Kose) August 15, 2017

Our inheritance

Church money is our money. A partaker of the fellowship of God. — T. Scott🙌 (@Tom_Tom23BJ) August 13, 2017

In my mind: Today's aggressive prayers really worked, thank you Jesus"

and pack the money sharp sharp🏃🏃🏃🏃 — Damilare🌠 (@ItsDamilare) August 14, 2017

Last time I checked. The church is my Fathers house (God) so this is my inheritance. 🤔 — Sensei (@JustTej) August 14, 2017

Isaiah 45:3 "I will give you hidden treasures, riches stored in secret places, so that you may know that I am the LORD, the God of Israel" https://t.co/nMRa5yGlyP — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) August 13, 2017

Only for this real life story to happen and this young man reminded us that a good name is better than riches.

Take a look:

If 7 million was 'mistakenly' transferred to your account, what are you doing? — Isco Roberto (@IbikunleMuyiwa) August 15, 2017

Dear @DiamondBankNG exactly at this time yesterday 7,310,000.00, seven million three hundred and ten thousand was transferred to my account. — Uncle Ray (@Raynergy) August 15, 2017

My money (Your money) will come, when it will come, and with peace of mind I, "We" will enjoy. "Honesty still remains the best policy"! — Uncle Ray (@Raynergy) August 15, 2017

Reactions:

This has been resolved. You are one rare Diamond #Keepshinning — Diamond Bank (@DiamondBankNG) August 15, 2017

, @Raynergy should be rewarded accordingly to inspire others.

Thank you — Ogochukwu Isioma🇳🇬 (@OgoIsioma) August 15, 2017

Maybe one of your rich uncle kept the money there 😒now you have blown whistle 😂😂😂 — Ayoka Carew🕷 (@ThisDejokeee) August 15, 2017

Give it up for integrity.