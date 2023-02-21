Tinubu is God’s will – Umahi; You can’t paint Rivers as unsafe and then demand our votes – Wike slams Atiku | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu is God’s will – Umahi

You can’t paint Rivers as unsafe and then demand our votes – Wike slams Atiku

Relax, we’ve done all we need to do – Tinubu tells supporters

Paul Enenche endorses Obi, says ‘integrity, capacity the way to go’

Orji Kalu laments naira crunch, claims his family could not cook

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Tinubu is God’s will – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has faulted opponents of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the ruling APC practice Islam.

Umahi advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the Muslim/Muslim ticket because God is for Christians and Muslims.

“I don’t know what God wants to do with him but he is set to answer the prayers of his people,” he noted.

The governor spoke to reporters on Monday while inspecting the ongoing work at the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.

Umahi said there is a Christian/Christian ticket in Ebonyi and in other states where there are Muslim/Christian or Christian/Muslim tickets.

On issues within the party, the Ebonyi helmsman described them as normal, adding that the APC will win overwhelmingly in the elections.

The governor added that “small squabbles” are normal because such stories are sweet to tell after “triumph”.

You can’t paint Rivers as unsafe and then demand our votes – Wike slams Atiku

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has called it an “insult” for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to call the state unsafe.

At Monday’s flag-off ceremony for the Emohua/Abalama/Tema road in Emohua LGA, Wike declared that the people of Rivers will not vote for a candidate who labels the state as unsafe.

In light of the postponement of the party’s presidential campaign event in Rivers, Wike took exception to Abubakar’s remark regarding the state.

“I want to start by acknowledging the circumstances and turn of events that have led us to this unique style of a campaign rally,” Atiku had said at a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders from Rivers, at an event in Abuja.

“Although we did not wish for this, it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by the very persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.”

Reacting to the development, Wike said it is “an insult” to Rivers for anybody seeking votes to meet the residents outside the state.

“You are addressing Rivers people in Abuja. Is that not an insult? You cannot come to Rivers state and talk to us,” Wike said.

“You say Rivers state is not safe, but you want their votes. Rivers people, will you allow that? Those who declared our state to be unsafe are those who are seeking your votes. It is unfortunate. No right-thinking Rivers person will take that insult.

“And I challenge all of you here to behave like true Rivers people to say nobody can buy you; nobody can summon you outside Rivers state.

“If you want to talk to us, come to Rivers state and talk to us. No amount of blackmail, no amount of intimidation can change our position. We want the unity of Nigeria.”

The Rivers governor added that the people of the state will vote for a candidate who has the welfare of the state at heart.

Relax, we’ve done all we need to do – Tinubu tells supporters

The presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has told his followers to take it easy before the poll on February 25.

On Monday, the former governor of Lagos State addressed a gathering of First Class South West traditional rulers.

Tinubu was accompanied by his running companion, Senator and former Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima.

“We have done everything we need to do, so, Keep your mind at rest,” the APC presidential candidate said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy Femi Hamazat were also present.

Others present included Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji, former Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and retired Methodist Archbishop of Ilesa and Ibadan, Pa. Ayo Ladigbolu.

Tinubu will face Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, on Saturday.

Paul Enenche endorses Obi, says ‘integrity, capacity the way to go’

Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), has declared his support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

He announced his decision in a post on his social media handles on Monday.

The post was accompanied by a photograph of him, Obi, and David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

“A picture they say, is worth a thousand words. This picture was randomly taken by a photographer sometime ago but is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season,” Enenche wrote.

“What do you see? What can you hear? Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go.”

Enenche’s endorsement comes less than one week before the presidential election scheduled for February 25.

Meanwhile, Obi has also received support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Samuel Ortom, Benue governor and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babachir Lawal, ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), among others.

Orji Kalu laments naira crunch, claims his family could not cook

Senator Orji Kalu on Monday lamented the scarcity of the naira owing to the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He claims his family could not get enough money to cook recently.

“You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s election programme The 2023 Verdict

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.”

The former Abia State governor is the latest in the list of high-profile politicians in the country who have rued the scarcity of banknotes following the CBN’s currency redesign policy.

While the Supreme Court ruled that the old N1,000, N500, and N200 banknotes were still valid, President Muhammadu Buhari last week only extended the usage of the N200 notes till April 10, 2023, rendering others as non-legal tenders.

The move did not go well with several governors especially those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who maintain that the old banknotes should be used in their states.

Weighing into the matter, Senator Kalu towed a similar line as the governors, arguing that he would have obeyed the Supreme Court’s order on the naira notes if he were the Nigerian president.

“This is why if I am in the position of the Mr. President as I have told you before, I will listen to the Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court to me, whether they are right or wrong, Mr. President should obey the law and ask his Attorney General to put a review to the Supreme Court,” the senator representing Abia North said, adding that the cash crunch won’t affect his party – APC’s – chances of winning the presidential election.