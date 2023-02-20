ADC endorses Peter Obi for President

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has backed Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi for the February 25 election.

The ADC made the announcement during a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

ADC National Chairman Raphael Nwosu and LP Chieftain and Obi’s right-hand man Pat Utomi were present at the occasion.

Nwosu stated that after evaluating the country’s presidential contenders in front of Saturday’s election, the party’s belief is to support Obi.

“It is indeed our conviction that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed will include good governance and accountability,” he said.

However, Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were not at the event as they were said to be in Zaria, Kaduna State for a rally.

The ADC, largely factionalised, has some members supporting the party’s flag bearer, Dumebi Kachikwu, while other groups within the party are not in support of his candidacy.