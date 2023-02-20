ADC endorses Peter Obi for President

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has backed Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi for the February 25 election.

The ADC made the announcement during a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

ADC National Chairman Raphael Nwosu and LP Chieftain and Obi’s right-hand man Pat Utomi were present at the occasion.

Nwosu stated that after evaluating the country’s presidential contenders in front of Saturday’s election, the party’s belief is to support Obi.

“It is indeed our conviction that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed will include good governance and accountability,” he said.

Read also: Court stops INEC from using MC Oluomo to distribute voting materials

However, Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were not at the event as they were said to be in Zaria, Kaduna State for a rally.

The ADC, largely factionalised, has some members supporting the party’s flag bearer, Dumebi Kachikwu, while other groups within the party are not in support of his candidacy.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 20, 2023

Court stops INEC from using MC Oluomo to distribute voting materials

The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an injunction prohibiting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from using, engaging, ...

YNaija February 20, 2023

Facebook and Instagram users to pay $12 monthly for verification

The parent firm, Meta, has announced that users of Instagram and Facebook may now pay for a blue tick verification. ...

YNaija February 17, 2023

My Government has delivered in 8 years – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has delivered on its promises since its inception in 2015.  The Nigerian leader made ...

YNaija February 16, 2023

Buhari extends the validity of old N200 banknotes to April 10

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist ...

YNaija February 15, 2023

Reject Old Naira and Face Prosecution – Sanwo-Olu Warns

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has issued a warning to people who continue to refuse old naira notes, saying ...

YNaija February 15, 2023

Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82 percent despite naira redesign

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, surged to 21.82 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail