Igbo quit notice: Shettima meets Northern elders, youth

Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday met with a group of Northern Elders and key members of the Arewa Youth group in Abuja.

Why it is important:

The meeting was based on the quit notice issued by Arewa Youth to Igbos living in the north to leave before October 1.

The notice has led to accusations and counter-accusations.

It had also spurred other ethnic groups in various part of the country to isue quit notices to non-indigenes.

The report:

Shetima’s spokesman, Mr Isa Gusau, in a statement said the meeting was approved by Northern governors.

The statement read, “The meeting, which is the third since July, was at the instance of some northern governors who mandated Shettima to engage the coalition with a view to preventing possible outbreak of violence in the event hoodlums take advantage of quit notice to perpetuate violence by the time the ultimatum expires on October 1.”

Those who attended:

Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Alhaji Sani Daura, Air Marshall Al-Amin Daggash (retd.), AVM Mukhtar Mohammed (retd.), Prof. Yima Sen and Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed who represented the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

Leaders of Arewa groups, Yerima Shettima, Ashir Sherrif, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Aminu Adam, Balarabe Rufai and leaders of other groups in the coalition were also in attendance.