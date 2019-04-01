First photos: Aliko Dangote, HRH Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, others join Herbert Wigwe to unveil the new Access Bank brand identity

The much-anticipated official unveiling of the new Access Bank brand identity took place yesterday at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos. The launch event lived up to expectations as it featured a perfect blend of style, class, and finesse – qualities which the brand is known for.

In attendance were the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Access Bank Co-Founder, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and other notable personalities.

The event featured the unveiling of the Access Bank new logo which represents the fusion of the exemplary brands – Diamond Bank’s youthful, vibrant, human and Access Bank’s trusted, global and fast personalities – all captured in a diamond-shaped logo that radiates the strength created through the merger.

It draws from the essence of previous ones but refreshed to create a sense of energy and forward momentum which radiates in all directions to create layers that form a diamond, and the philosophy that Access Bank is about more than banking.

Find first photos from the event below:

L-R: Roosevelt Ogbonna, Deputy Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc; Pascal Dozie, Founder, Diamond Bank; Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access bank Plc; Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano; Uzoma Dozie; Group Managing Director, Diamond Bank; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Co-Founder, Access Bank Plc; Aliko Dangote, Founder, Dangote Group at the New Access Bank brand launch.
Group Managing Director, Access bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe delivering his address at the unveiling of Access Bank’s new identity.
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, delivering his speech at the unveiling of Access Bank’s new identity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aliko Dangote, Founder, Dangote Group, delivering his speech at the unveiling of Access Bank’s new identity.
