Nigerians on Twitter are campaigning again on #EndSARS after another civilian death

Although the #EndSARS campaign on social media has dipped in and out of momentum, the hashtag is back in full force today after we woke to yet another brutal civilian death. Have a look at Twitter and you will find the name Kolade Johnson amongst the top trending topics. Johnson was shot by F-SARS on Sunday afternoon while watching the Liverpool-Tottenham game, and there are quite a number of disturbing and harrowing clips of his lifeless body circulating on social media which I’ll not attach to this post.

That said, Johnson’s death sparked public protest which has now leaked into Twitter, and thus rejuvenating the activism of the #EndSARS campaign. Many are expressing shock, frustration, and the disillusionment that comes with living in an utterly dysfunctional state like Nigeria. Wherein SARS, a police unit mandated to protect Nigerians, have rewritten their own core function – killing and robbing Nigerians with impunity and promoting an atmosphere of fear.



As of the time this post was written, there has been no public statement released from the Police or SARS regarding the death of Johnson. And even if there were, what good will it do? It’s evident that the SARS unit needs to go, and the entire police revamped and given proper orientation.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 26, 2019

This BBC Africa Eye documentary focuses on Nigeria’s electricity crisis, so watch it and weep

Only half of Nigeria’s population have access to electricity, and with power generation recently dropping from 4,708.3MW to 2,938MW, Nigeria’s ...

Chinedu Okafor March 21, 2019

The wait for GOT is almost over, but here’s a treasure hunt to get you to the finish line

Genius PR stunt, or mild fun game, HBO, the television network in charge of hit shows like Veep, Silicon valley ...

Bernard Dayo March 18, 2019

See all your favourite housemates as the #BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reunion premieres tonight!

The Big Brother Naija Double Wahala Reunion show is here, premiering tonight on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 12. ...

Bernard Dayo March 16, 2019

‘Shadow’ on Netflix is the South African superhero show we deserve in 2019

Netflix’s first South African original series, Shadow, opens with our vigilante protagonist beating up bad guys in a room. Mid-scene, ...

Bernard Dayo March 14, 2019

Who is Ifu Ennada trying to destroy in this clip of #BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reunion?

We have just been blessed with footage of the upcoming reunion of housemates from the Double Wahala season of Big ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

IK Osakioduwa is back on TV with new show ”Comedy Nites”

Only recently, popular TV host and radio presenter IK Osakioduwa announced that he was leaving storied media company Silverbird, where’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail