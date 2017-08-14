Entertainment Roundup: Tom Cruise injured on set of Mission Impossible 6 | Dammy Krane calls for prayers over his fraud case | More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories from the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept – and are certain to buzz throughout today.

Bruno Mars spreads some of his 24k magic love

Singer, Bruno Mars is spreading love right to his fans.

The ‘Versace on the floor’ singer announced that he would be donating $1 million from his ongoing 24k Magic World Tour to victims of the Flint water crisis during a stop at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said in a statement.

The city is facing water crisis and resulting disaster from the effects of the population’s exposure to lead.

Nomoreloss’ wife is fighting for her life

Phoenix Osinuga, wife of late singer and songwriter, Nomoreloss is battling Fibromyalgia, an auto-immune disease.

This comes a year and some months after her husband, Olumuyiwa Osinuga died from a brief illness.

The Rhythm FM OAP who had revealed some months back that she is suffering from the disease is reportedly fighting for her life now.

Media personality, Bizzle Osikoya disclosed this on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Pheonix Osinuga @phoenixicus aka PHOENIX was diagnosed a year ago with Fibromyalgia, an auto-immune disorder which causes the body to attack itself and manifests in over 200 symptoms.

“While the condition has NO CURE, there are treatments and therapies that can help manage the symptoms and enable her live a relatively normal life.

“For the past few months, she’s been incapacitated and unable to work because of the severity of the symptoms and the debilitating pain she experiences.

“We, her friends, are trying to raise the money ($32,620) she needs to undergo Adult Adipose Stem Cell Therapy and RTMS (Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation). These treatments will reduce, control & manage her symptoms.

“Help us get her back on her feet by donating in dollars via https://www.gofundme.com/from-the-ashes-the-phoenix-rises.

Tom Cruise injured on set of Mission Impossible 6

Tom Cruise has suffered an injury while filming Mission Impossible 6 in London during the weekend, TMZ reports.

A video posted by TMZ showed the actor trying to run and jump from one platform to a structure with a safety wire.

The actor may have miscalculated and slammed into a building after the jump.

The 55-year-old is seen limping towards the crew members who were filming from a distance.

He was later carried and escorted away.

Dammy Krane needs your prayers

Singer Dammy Krane has urged his friends and fans to pray for him over his impending case in the US.

The singer was arrested in the US over allegations of credit card fraud.

In an interview during the weekend, the singer insisted the he was innocent and called on his fans to pray for his acquittal.

“Everybody knows that I’m just all about my music; I’m a musician I don’t do flight bookings, I’m innocent of the allegation. Everyone should please pray for me to come out of this successfully”, he pleaded.

While speaking on the current situation of the case, he said, “I’ve a hearing soon, but my lawyer tells me I don’t have to be there, like I said God is in control; everybody should just keep praying and supporting me.