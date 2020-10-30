After report of an international music deal, can Cynthia Morgan pull off a career comeback?

Although nothing has been heard from her stable in a while, only few would imagine that a once burgeoning music talent such as Cynthia Morgan was going through hard times. Such was the magnitude of the sympathy drawn when she went on Instagram Live to relay her predicament.

From her forlorn appearance, it was not difficult to assess that she must be going through a difficult phase. It was then that she accused Jude Okoye, her former music boss and brother to the former PSquare group, of legally bullying her when it came to contractual issues.

Morgan also alleged that Jude claimed ownership of her social media pages, particularly Instagram and YouTube. All these, the 29-year old claimed, drove her into depression as she withdrew from limelight to seclusion. In the course, the Benin-born singer said an illness overtook her and she couldn’t bear with the cost and had to relocate to Benin City.

Although Jude denied all the allegations, with what seemed like convincing pieces of evidence, the award-winning singer had played the sympathy card well as brands and individuals reached out to her to provide assistance. A Gofundme account was also opened while she tried to wash herself off the con blame Nigerians lay at her feet of on social media.

Following the recent public support, the artiste who has now embraced a new stage name, Madrina, has reportedly signed a new deal with American outfit, The Facilitator Management. Her manager, Femi Babalola, was quoted saying that:

“the firm is committed to utilizing her raw magic to continue to exhibit Afrobeat on the world stage and in a more organised dimension.”

Nonetheless, the Lead me on crooner would not be the first to attempt career revival. The music industry is littered with instances all over. A former label mate, May D, recently returned to airwaves with ‘Lowo Lowo’ but one can’t help shake the feeling that it’s likely to be a one-off than sustained renaissance. Even a veteran such as 9ice could only shine briefly with ‘Living things’.

A catch-up is the hardest thing to do in such a dynamic music space as Nigeria’s. One reason is the constant shift in demography. A significant percentage of music listeners easily relate with the likes of Fireboy, Rema, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda than Morgan.

The talent of Cynthia Morgan is not in doubt but in the face of stark odds, she will have to pull off a career masterstroke to regain music prominence.