Wizkid breaks the internet, as his star power spotlights other artistes

It’s been a tough few weeks for young Nigerians all over the world, and with all the turmoil and heartbreaking events making its rounds all over the media, some good music is in order. Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, released his fourth studio album today Made in Lagos, and believe it or not, the album seems to be doing some healing, and at the very least it’s making people focus on something that is not entirely provoking.

why am I repeating #MadeinLagos like this, i should be streaming BBC, I’m not setting a good example for my fans 😭😭 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) October 30, 2020

As of the time of writing this article, 8 of the 20 top trends in Nigeria were in one way or another related to Wizkid’s album release – talk about star power.

Since the release of Wizkid’s album, all anyone is talking of is how much they love or don’t love the album. People have taken to Twitter to give their take on the album, and there are many interesting opinions being put out.

At least three of the songs on the album are among the top twitter trends in the country currently including No stress, which it’s release video is being teased

Essence featuring Tems

And Blessed feat Damian Marley

The “coold miniras” intro on #Blessed ft. Lion king @damianmarley by @wizkidayo sucked me in. The music takes you somewhere nice and calm. Loving the growth in Wiz’s sound. Class is permanent 👌🏾 I’m feeling blessed 🕊 — Darey Art Alade (@dareynow) October 30, 2020

The release of the album is also creating a trickle down effect that is somehow spotlighting other artist and their works this year.

Call it appreciation, fan base insecurity, pure magnetism, or just banter, the release of Wizkid’s album is no doubt the reason a lot of big name artistes and their works are trending again in the midst of all the madness we’ve been bearing witness to.

Just to mention a few, Olamide’s Carpe Duim, Fireboy’s Apollo, Burnaboy’s Twice as tall, Chike’s Boo of the booless, and Davido’s yet to be released A better time, have all found its way into the conversation.

Let’s settle this!!! Which Album is THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR?? 🌶🔥🥵



Rt for Burna Boy – #TwiceAsTall



Like for Wizkid – #MadeinLagos



pic.twitter.com/yRxhux7MqQ — Miracle #Endsars (@MiracleShadrack) October 30, 2020

After listening to #MadeinLagos my respect for Olamide increased ❤️ — Bayo (@mr_adebayo5) October 30, 2020

Not sure why fans feel the need to compare Wizkid to other artistes but they seem to be having fun with it. The narrative, however, should be how all these talents are indigenous and the feeling towards this fact should be one of appreciation and not unnecessary.

This album has been in the works since October 2018 when Wizkid touted the release of a new album release. Two years later, the album slowly began becoming reality.

On February this year, Wizkid took to Twitter, tweeting “finally done.” With that, fans of the artiste knew that they would be getting the album this year.

Originally scheduled to be released June 30, Wizkid announced that the release date would have to be moved to sometime later in the year without specifying exactly when.

By September, the afrobeat star announced his official release date, October 15, but given all that happened during that period, it goes without saying that October 15, 2020, was not a good time to release an album.

Wizkid finally dropped his album on October 29, 2020, as soon as the protests fizzled out.

With all the wait, most of the conversation surrounding the album is; was it worth it, and to many, it was worth more than the wait while to others, they expected more from two years of production. In our opinion though, this album easily makes a case for album of the year, and the attention it is garnering is just one point to buttress our assertion.