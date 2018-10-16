Entertainment Roundup: Olamide signs two young talents to YBNL; Seun Kuti attacks people who want to be Fela | More stories

Seun Kuti says ‘every Tom, Dick and Ashy wants to be Fela because they want to smoke weed and chase women

On the day (October 15) his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was supposed to be 80, Seun wrote on Instagram, “People will never understand you without going through the education you have tried to promote. Every Tom Dick And Ashy is the new Fela just because they want to smoke igbo and chase women. How about the sacrifice? How about duty? They want to be Fela and at the same time be the darlings of all the oppressors. All these new Fela’s and those possessed by his spirit hobnobbing with white supremacists. They think you are great because rappers mention your name, they don’t know that rappers mention your name so they can feel greatness. What do they know about sacrifice? What do they know about the trauma that first-hand violence has inflicted on our family? The blind leading the blind listening to the deaf speak! Happy 80th. The struggle intensifies!!!

Olamide signs two young talents to YBNL

You just say… ‘the power of social media’ pushed them through to the right ears.

Kanye West’s talk about mental health cancelled

Charlamagne Tha God announced his mental health TimesTalk with Kanye West has been cancelled.

Normalising being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he’s been so vocal about his own mental health struggles,” The Breakfast Club co-host, who previously revealed his own battle with mental health, wrote on Instagram.

Kit Harington is done acting as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones

Speaking at Esquire Townhouse (according to Metro UK), he revealed that he has no desire to ever reprise the role.

He said: “I have no desire to go back and do any more of that show… I have such a fond place in my heart for that show.

For a good months afterwards, I just burst into tears randomly. I can’t think of a better job to have in your 20s than to play Jon Snow.”

