Opinion: Is Kevin Jazuara the next in a line of sexual assault allegations?

It started with a story posted by a Nigerian lady, LP The Whiskey Lady (Instagram), on October 14, 2018, positing that a trusted friend of hers – Kevin Jazuara – whose picture she shared on her Instagram page, tried to sexually assault her.

While her account of the event has generated much media attention, there seem to be some noticeable oversights.

Is it possible that The Whiskey Lady fabricated the sexual assault story in an attempt to gain cheap publicity and affection from fellow Nigerians? Especially in this time of “feminism“, “men are scum” and this period when rape allegations are flying all over social media without any proof of it actually happening.

The accuser mentioned that she was “highly intoxicated” and “as drunk as a sailor” when the assault happened. This brings the question of how she clearly remembers everything that allegedly conspired between herself and Kevin. Understanding how weak she claimed to be, how did she also muster the strength to try to put her finger in his butt hole when all his weight was on her. This would have been more credible if she had stated that she tried to poke his eyes as that’s more easily accessible for a girl as drunk as a sailor… but the butt hole?

Usually, rapists get aggressive once they are not having their way and might even resort to beating up their victims, but we will assume that Kevin was not that kind of person, especially as one of the commenters on Instablog stated that she was “really surprised with this story. In fact, I’m ‘shooketh’…Kevin is my friend. He’s a decent person, loves his space and privacy. I’ve been at his place for long hours and never did he force me into any sexual activity. Reading this now is literally making my head spin.”

But we can’t help but wonder how this lady escaped from the scene despite her level of drunkenness. How was she able to run away, get the keys to his car and drive herself home? How did he get his phone and car back since she threatened him endlessly in this post against the next time they see? Why are there no screenshots of the WhatsApp and Instagram messages of the accused begging her and requesting to see her?

These are the questions that beg for answers. This story is porous enough and heavily plagued by gaping holes in this account, and until the accuser provides credible proof and undeniable pieces of evidence of being assaulted, this story should be taken at face value.

It, therefore, becomes imperative that both members of the opposite sex try as much as possible to avoid scenarios or occasions where their name can be dragged in the mud for reasons like this. Rape is a very big issue, and not one to be handled lightly. Hence, legal actions should also be taken to address all forms of malicious accusations from parties who disguise as friends and “homeboys”.

The truth?

Social Media has given people the well-deserved recognition they need, brought about business boom for lots of online vendors, but when in the wrong hands and used for malicious purposes, it can be used to tarnish the image of a brand, person, or even cause people who have been victimised on the platform to sink into depression and resort to unimaginable vices.

In a recent trend that has sadly become a thing, people, especially ladies have called out members of the opposite sex for attempting to get physical with them. Two stories that easily come to mind are the accusation against Unilag Olodo, by a lady who claimed he forced himself on her, but when legal action was taken up by the accused, she was nowhere to be found upon request to show up at the police station; another is the story of actress Sola Fapson and the Taxify driver who she labelled a rapist after his alleged attempt to violate her sexually.

The latest is this claim by LP The Whiskey Lady.

This should also gear people to be considerate of the feelings of those who are actual victims, as the more questionable accounts of sexual assault are pushed out, the less credible the real cases would look, and justice might not be served against rapists when it is needed.

All views expressed in this article are those of a writer from Amala.ng and do not necessarily represent the views of YNaija.