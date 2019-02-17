Entertainment roundup: Warner Bros. drops latest teaser for ‘Detective Pikachu’; Davido to become first Nigerian panelist on ‘Comedy Central Roast’ | Other stories

Article

Entertainment roundup: Warner Bros. drops latest teaser for 'Detective Pikachu'; Davido to become first Nigerian panelist on 'Comedy Central Roast'

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Warner Bros. drops latest teaser for Detective Pikachu

Warner Bros. Pictures just dropped a new teaser of its upcoming live-action Pokemon film Detective Pikachu starring Ryan Reynolds, following its official first trailer that debuted back in November. The movie follows 21-year-old Tim Goodman, played by Justice Smith, as he takes on a case where his father Harry Goodman has disappeared. Like the game, Tim joins forces with the wise-cracking Detective Pikachu to solve the case. Detective Pikachu is slated to hit theaters on May 10.

Davido to become the first Nigerian panelist on Comedy Central Roast

During the week, pop star Davido was announced as a panelist on the Comedy Central Roast, a popular American TV series which features a selected panel, made up of the celebrity’s peers as well as popular comedians, who comically trash the ‘honoured guest’ both personally and professionally. He will be roasting South African rapper AKA and joined by other panelists like Pierre and MosheFrancois Van CokeMark FishNina HastieMoonchild SanellyJoey RasdienPapa Penny and South African actress Pearl Thusi aka The Roast Master.

Comedy Central Roast in partnership with Showmax, will come to The Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa on February 21.

Eva Alordiah’s releases short film ‘Where’s the Condom?’

Erstwhile rapper Eva Alordiah surprised us on Tuesday by releasing a short film that, according to her, pushes for more awareness for safe sex and HIV/STIs/STDs. Titled Where’s the Condom?, the film was mostly vapid and doesn’t really upend what we already know about safe/unsafe sex.

 

