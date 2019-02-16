Healthy never tasted better with Sweet Kiwi Frozen Yogurt

Celebrating 2019 National Froyo Day With Sweet Kiwi!!

On the 6th of February, 2019, Sweet Kiwi celebrated National Froyo Day at their flagship store on Admiralty Way in Lekki by treating its first hundred customers of the day to some free frozen yogurt, complete with delicious toppings, spice, and everything nice!

Sweet Kiwi had the likes Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade, Mawuli Gavor, Adenike Oyetunde, Valerie Egbuiwe, Kemen Fitness, Powede Awujo Lawrence, Nichole Chikwe, Toyin Onigbanjo, and Steve Chuks join in on the fun of the day as they served customers from behind the yogurt bar and informed them of the various health benefits of yogurt.

The event kicked off at 1 pm with customers experiencing an explosion of flavors and topping choices that were all very healthy, low-fat and immune boosting. In addition to the fun-filled day consisting of good music, great conversations, and free, delicious yogurt, Sweet Kiwi offered the first of its kind Agbalumo flavor to its already mouth-watering collection of flavors. The fruit, like every other ingredient at Sweet Kiwi, is locally sourced and along with the natural strained yogurt, carefully whipped for your pleasure so you can this fresh, clean and wholesome new flavor. Who doesn’t love that tangy sweet taste of an Agbalumo fruit?!

The inclusion of the Agbalumo flavor will highlight Sweet Kiwi’s dedication to promoting Nigeria and African narrative, flavors and also a more natural, more health conscious soft-serve treats. Additionally, with Sweet Kiwi moving towards more focus on environmentally friendly policies regarding climate change, renewable energy, and environmental justice with Indigenous communities, this new flavor represents Sweet Kiwi’s commitment to galvanizing the people and various communities to create transformative social change.

Sweet Kiwi’s CEO, Ehime Eigbe-Akindele stated that ultimately Sweet Kiwi is committed to bringing a healthy lifestyle to its consumers. “People don’t have to give up treats and deliciousness all in the name of fit-fam; remember that healthy tastes amazing and that’s Sweet Kiwi. You can eat well. You can eat delicious too! Sweet Kiwi is only 20 calories per serving, plus, it’s great for your daily dose of probiotics too.” Ehime said. She also asserted the interconnectedness of everything and how important it is as Africans to harness the power of good, clean food and cool gatherings such as this to push for a cleaner, greener country. The day was filled with great love, music, fun, and healthy delicious eating.