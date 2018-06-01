Entertainment Roundup: Weeks after Twitter rants and controversies, Kanye West debuts highly anticipated 7-track album ‘YE’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Drake explains blackface photo from Pusha-T’s “The Story of Adidon”

Drake has offered the back story on a controversial photo of him sporting blackface. “I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question,” the note stated.

Meanwhile, Pusha T claimed on Twitter Thursday, May 31, that Drake spent $100,000 to dig up dirt on him that doesn’t actually exist.

You got a 100K floating around for info? Can’t no amount of money create skeletons that don’t exist,” Pusha tweeted along with the hashtag #ImUpset, taking a shot at Drizzy’s new single.

If there’s one major take away from “The Story of Adidon” it’s that Pusha T not only knows how to investigate, he’s masterful at spilling the tea – the blackface picture tells it all.

Kanye West debuts ‘YE’ album

During an album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday, Kanye West revealed the seven new tracks off the EP entitled simply YE.

The highly-anticipated studio album to be released June 1 features appearances from Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Charlie Wilson, and more.

On the album, Kanye makes references to Russell Simmons’ sexual assault allegations, the #MeToo Movement, Stormy Daniels, and his comments on slavery.

The album has yet to be released on any streaming services.

The musician had dominated the news cycle in April and May with Twitter outburstsexplosive interviews and a controversial alliance with US President Donald Trump. West also received major backlash for suggesting slavery is “a choice” during a TMZ interview.

Sesame Street’ loses lawsuit against makers of raunchy puppet comedy ‘The Happytime Murders’

 

The company behind “Sesame Street” has lost its lawsuit against the makers of Melissa McCarthy’s upcoming R-rated comedy, “The Happytime Murders,” for referencing the popular kids show in its marketing campaign.

A New York judge ruled Wednesday that Sesame Workshop failed to demonstrate the movie’s marketing tagline – “No Sesame. All Street.” – might confuse moviegoers.

Maroon 5 And Cardi B release video that sounds and looks more like an anthem for all women

The “Girls Like You” video acts as a homage to the beauty and diversity of all women in all professions.

The four-minute and 30-second video is a continuous pan across the room as different women are revealed singing and grooving to the beat.

Some of the famous women include Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello. Phoebe Robinson from 2 Dope Queens, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahbeh, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, comedian Sara Silverman, Ellen DeGeneres, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman more all make a cameo.

“Girls Like You” is on the band’s 2017 album Red Pill Blues.

Roseanne Barr retweets theory that Michelle Obama had hand in Roseanne cancellation

Roseanne Barr has a hard time holding herself accountable for her actions. After her racist tweet geared at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett went viral, the ABC reboot of her self-titled sitcom was scrapped by the network.

The comedienne turned to Twitter to retweet messages of solidarity from fans, blame the drug Ambien on her racism, and share how she fought for the rights of all people. Now, social media ‘detectives’ have discovered that the actress retweeted a conspiracy theory that Michelle Obama had to do with Roseanne being cancelled.

According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show,” the tweet read. “Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate……developing.”

However, she later posted:

https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/1002273279657181184

