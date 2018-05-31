The Late 5: The #NotTooYoungToRun Bill Buhari signed excludes governorship, senatorial positions; JOHESU suspends strike and other stories

Here are the top stories that drove the conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to a bill that will pave a way for more young people to contest elections into key elective positions.

Buhari signed the bill into law on Thursday at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, barely two days after his Democracy Day Address where he promised to do so.

Known as ‘Not Too Young to Run’, the new law spells out a reduction of the minimum ages for elective office in Nigeria, although the age limits for Senators and Governors was not reduced, as originally proposed by the sponsors of the Bill.

Under the new law, eligible age for aspirants for members of the State Houses of Assembly was reduced from 30 to 25 years; the Federal House of Representatives was reduced from 30 to 25 years, and the Office of the President was lowered from 40 to 35 years.

The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has defended his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon gift to his wife.

The lawmaker’s gift to his wife on her 50th birthday trended for a while on social media and his Gucci attire also caught the attention of many.

In his defence, Gbajabiamila said he saved for “a couple of years” to buy her the car.

The Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) has suspended its nationwide strike.

The union has ordered all its members to resume work on Monday, June 4.

The directive was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the national executive council meeting of JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) in Abuja.

The Chairman, PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Gbadebowale Aboderin, is dead.

According to PUNCH, Aboderin, aged 60, died on Wednesday at 6:05 am after a heart surgery.

Not less than 25 people were kidnapped along the Birnin Gwari-Funtua road in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to TheCable, the kidnappers struck between Kiryoyi and Maganda villages of Birnin Gwari local government area.

They reportedly stopped vehicles carrying passengers and ordered the people into the bush.