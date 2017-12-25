Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid gives Nigerians the best Christmas gift ever; Industreet returns for season 2 | More

Wizkid gave us all the best Christmas gift ever and everything else that happened in entertainment this Christmas weekend.

It appears there is no beef between Wizkid and Davido afterall

When guests were getting ready for Wizkid’s homecoming concert last night, they had no inkling (not the slightest) that they would be watching the union of two of Nigeria’s biggest exports on stage.

For years now, there had been an unsubstantiated beef between Wizkid and Davido and although the latter had consistently reassured that he was not in a fight with anyone, fans thrived on comparing both artistes.

But on stage at Wizkid the Concert last night, the Starboy brought the matter to an eternal rest. He brought Davido on stage and the duo sang Davido’s latest hit track, FIA together. It was such a beautiful sight and we can’t wait for a collaboration (yes, we’re pushing).

Here’s how Twitter reacts:

So Wizkid brought Davido out and even sang FIA like it was his’…I feel bad for those who have lost their home training, bosom friends, future and business partners fighting on their behalf..our thoughts are with you.. #WizkidTheConcert — maraDOna🐐 (@OlaTheOG) December 25, 2017

Wizkid brought davido out and they performing on the same stage 🔥🔥 Guys I'm actually literally shaking😭😭#WizkidTheConcertpic.twitter.com/nPO8Ip7pDu — Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) December 25, 2017

Wizkid and Davido performing together on stage is great man! This should be a lesson to y'all that always insult each other because of Wizkid and Davido, Buhari and GEJ, etc.

While you kill yourself over them, they steady cashing out and living that life. #WizkidTheConcert — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) December 25, 2017

Also at the concert…

See how Wizkid made the dreams of this young rapper from Ijebu Ode come true:

How the little man, Ahmed from ijebu-Ode gave an enthralling performance that saw him earn 10 Million and a record deal from @wizkidayo #WizkidTheConcert pic.twitter.com/SRe2pKqjnW — Y! Online (@YNaija) December 25, 2017

Funke Akindele’s Industreet is back for its second season

The artistes, producers and label owners of Industreet are back for another season.

Scene One Productions has released a trailer and poster for season 2 and it will feature recurring cast, Funke Akindele Bello, Do2tun, Lydia Forson, Linda Ejiofor, Leo Ugochukwu and more.