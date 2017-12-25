[The Activism Blog] Chude Jideonwo is giving back through Joy Inc.

After successfully hosting the second edition of the Joy Congress, Co-founder of RED Media and Founder of JOY Inc., Chude Jideonwo will be hosting the first JOY master class come January 2018 in an unusual manner.

The unusualness does not stem from the fact that Mr. Jideonwo has chosen to focus more time on the JOY project beginning from the early part of the new year to equip individuals for a joyful year of fulfillment and self contentment ahead, rather the unusualness is that he has chosen to give back in an indirect manner to the society.

In an Instagram post, Jideonwo has chosen to channel payment for his Masterclass totalling five hundred thousand naira to Heart of Gold Children Hospice and Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative. This literally means he is doing a free Masterclass where he will earn nothing other than fulfillment and self contentment.

His choice of recipients for the payment of the Masterclass fee is strategic as the Heart of Gold Children Hospice in Surulere has catered for thousands of orphans and children with special needs over the years, same as the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative that has committed lots of resources to raise awareness about mental health and care for mentally imbalanced Nigerians.

This has opened another medium of giving back to the society as such funds is going directly to those in need of it. That this is coming at a time of economic instability the heart of Chude Jideonwo – a heart that cares.

In a society where many humans don’t live up to what they preach, Jideonwo has chosen to exhibit a practical example of his JOY teachings by taking a step against selfish acts which limit joy.