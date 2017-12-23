EPL Roundup: Manchester City thrash Bournemouth, Everton hold Chelsea to goalless draw, and other results

Here’s a roundup of matches in the English Premier League today.

Everton hold Chelsea to goalless draw

Everton continued their impressive run after playing a goalless draw with champions, Chelsea FC.

The ninth-placed Toffees have not lost in six Premier League games, five of those since Allardyce took charge.

Chelsea dominated, but struggled to breach the Everton backline.

The Blues are still third in the league.

Manchester City thrash Bournemouth

Table leaders, Manchester City cruised to a comfortable win over Bournemouth.

Asmir Begovic’s poor clearance led to Fernandinho finding Aguero, who slot the first goal in.

Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 at the start of the second half, while Aguero added a third with a header.

Danilo completed the rout with five minutes to go when he ran on to Sterling’s pass to score his first goal for the club.

Tottenham defeat Burnley

Tottenham striker Harry Kane equalled Alan Shearer’s 22-year-old record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, after an hat-trick.

The England international netted his 34th, 35th and 36th league goals of 2017 as Spurs moved up to fifth in the table.

Other results;

Brighton 1 – Watford 0

Southampton 1 – Huddersfield 1

Stoke 3 – West Brom 1

Swansea 1 – Crystal Palace 1

West Ham 2 – Newcastle 3