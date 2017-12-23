Here’s what NNPC is doing to stop fuel scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said some major marketers are already loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos to other parts of the country.

In a statement on Saturday, NNPC said it has “intensified efforts to flood the market with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)” to curb the fuel scarcity.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has intensified efforts to flood the market with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products.

“Already, six major marketers: Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the Country.

“The supplies are mostly from Cargoes of PMS imported to by NNPC which are daily berthing and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.

“The imported products are also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.

“NNPC assures Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is nigh.

“Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters.

“Earlier in the week, NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had stated that the Corporation’s 1billion litres PMS cargo imports had started to arrive, saying supplies to parts of the country had been doubled to 80million litres per day since the current hiccup in the supply chain was noticed a few days back.“