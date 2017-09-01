Ethiopian Airlines submits offer to take over Arik Air

Ethiopian Airlines, owned by the Ethiopian government, says it has made a bid to the Nigerian government to take over Arik Air.

The federal government through the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) had earlier this year taken over Arik Air due to the company’s huge debt profile, worth over N300 billion.

The government immediately dissolved the airline’s management team and appointed a receiver-manager – Oluseye Opasanya.

Ethiopian’s managing director of international services, Esayas WoldeMariam told CNN that the airline had made an offer, and was just waiting for the response of the government.

“We have outlined our terms and conditions to the Nigerian government and we are waiting to see if they agree. We are capable and desirous of handling the airline,” she said.

According to CNN, the minister plenipotentiary at the Nigerian embassy in Addis Ababa, Godfrey Odudigbo said that negotiations over Arik could be concluded by the end of the year.