The Late 5: Oshiomhole chased away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration; Obasanjo, 393 passengers escape crash on Ethiopian Airlines | Other stories

Malami steps down as Justice minister

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said funds recovered by his ministry stood at N270 billion from N19.5 billion in 2015.

Malami said this during a valedictory session to mark the end of his tenure as the ministry’s helmsman in Abuja on Tuesday.

El-Rufai announces 6-month maternity leave for female civil servants

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has announced that female civil servants in the state will get six months for maternity leave.

Speaking after being sworn for a second term on Wednesday, the governor explained that the initiative is to ensure that children were adequately cared for, well-fed and receive all the nutrients they would need within the first six months of their lives.

Oshiomhole chased away for preaching protocol at presidential inauguration

At the Presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was ordered to move away by a military officer after he stood in between Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, and service chiefs.

Oshiomhole relocated just as Abayomi Olonishakin, chief of defence staff, filled the space created by Oshiomhole’s exit.

Obasanjo escapes plane crash in Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday escaped a plane crash in Lagos.He was among 393 passengers board an aircraft that found it difficult to land at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The passenger aircraft, ET-901, departed the Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, at 9:10am, Ethiopian time, 7 am Nigerian time.

A NAN correspondent, who was among the passengers, said the almost 5-hour flight from the Ethiopian capital to Lagos, had been smooth until the pilot attempted to land at the Murtala Muhammed International airport.

Buhari sworn in for second term as president

President Muhammadu Buhari has been inaugurated for a second term in office. The inauguration was done at the Eagle Square in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. Wednesday’s inauguration was low-key with many foreign leaders and former Nigerian presidents absent.