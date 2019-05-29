I will pay even closer attention to the voice of my critics | 10 striking takeaways from Sanwo-Olu’s Inauguration speech

Following their victories at the just concluded general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo alongside Governors of 29 states across the federation and their Deputies on Wednesday took their oaths of office amidst pomp and ceremony.

With the Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the all-important Eagles Square celebrated in a low-key mood following the decision of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to change the nation’s Democracy Day from the traditional May 29 to June 12, in commemoration of what has been the described as the nation’s freest and fairest election held on the date in 1993, the attention of most Nigerians turned to the nation’s commercial capital where a new Governor took the mantle of leadership.

The inauguration of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as the 6th Civilian Governor of Lagos along with his deputy, Obafemi Kadri Hamzat took place at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square with so much fanfare and the new chief executive in his inauguration speech, promised to continue the process of refining and perfecting the foundation laid by the preceding administrations.

Here are 10 major points we noted from the speech:

There will be no effort to obliterate Ambode’s legacies as Governor

We owe a large debt of gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN. Asiwaju led the team that created the blueprint for development; both administrations faithfully executed that economic blueprint and established the structures and institutions of progressive governance in the process.

“Governor Akinwunmi Ambode pushed forward in a special manner. His efforts and actions shall be duly remembered.”

2. Sanwo-Olu will continue the Bola Tinubu-marshalled Lagos Master Plan

I have been a part of this progressive journey since its very inception. I know first-hand the concerted efforts that went into planning so many of the innovations we now see and enjoy. It will be my job to continue that process by refining and perfecting the foundation laid by the preceding administrations.

3. The best hands will be recruited to serve in Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet

I shall select the best and most qualified people to hold positions in our government. My door shall remain open to all. I shall seek the advice of the learned, the wise and the ordinary Lagosian, for in the common man resides much wisdom and fairness of thought.

4. The new Lagos Governor will pay close attention to criticism

While one cannot help but hear the kind words of friends, I must pay even closer attention to the voice of my critics. In constructive criticism lies the seeds of improvement.

5. No tribe or ethnic group in Lagos will be marginalised or treated unjustly

As I said in my acceptance speech, I am too focused on moving Lagos forward to give a second thought to where a person may have come from. As long as you are animated by the spirit of achievement, cooperation and tolerance, then you are Lagosian. This is my motto. This is how I see our home and this is how I shall run my government.

6. The Sanwo-Olu administration will implement a new transport masterplan We must act with urgency to execute a transport masterplan that will fully integrate road, rail and water transportation into a multi-modal transport system that makes commuting easy for Lagosians. We must also ensure compliance with all traffic rules and regulations on our roads. 7. Investment will be made in power and housing to make Lagos a 21st century economy By investing in critical infrastructure, we will accelerate the growth of our economy and empower the private sector who are the real engines of growth. We must break the deadlock that shackles our power distribution, provide sustainable urban settlements that addresses the current deficit. 8. Budgetary allocation for education will be increased to strengthen education By increasing the budgetary allocation to education, this government will empower teachers in every local government and strengthen their capacity to deliver quality education to our children. New educational infrastructure will cultivate a learning environment that prepares our children for a new world that demands creativity, intuition and critical thinking. 9. Technology will be integrated into our the Lagos School Curriculum We will ensure technology is integrated into our school curriculum and empower our youths with the much-needed skills for the jobs of tomorrow. 10. Special emphasis will be placed on maternal healthcare, malaria and water borne diseases. We will place special emphasis on maternal healthcare, malaria and water borne diseases. We will also focus on sanitation and waste management, by ensuring that our drainage systems are functional and kept clean.