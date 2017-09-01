Eid-el-Kabir: Jonathan urges “individual sacrifices” for a better world

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has urged Nigerians and the world to work towards uniting humanity with the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Jonathan made this call in a Facebook post noting that the religious festival is to celebrate Abraham, whom he described as the paterfamilias of three different religions.

He wrote, “As Nigerian Muslims mark Eid el Kabir (Eid al-Adha) my family and I join in their celebration. This Eid celebrates Abraham, a patriarch of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and is thus an opportunity to bring humanity together. As we mark Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son for the greater good of humanity, let us all be inspired to make our individual sacrifices for the betterment of the world, our country, and our community. As we enjoy our feast, let us not forget to pray for the less privileged amongst us and show them the love of God demonstrated through us, His creations. May God bless us all as we celebrate. Eid Mubarak.”