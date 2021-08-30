Ethiopia’s economy battered by Tigray war, IMF loan ‘important’ to its finances: Zambian finance minister | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ethiopia’s economy battered by Tigray war

Ethiopia’s 10-month war has come at a huge human cost, with thousands killed, millions displaced and many in desperate need of assistance. – BBC reports.

IMF loan ‘important’ to its finances: Zambian finance minister

Zambia’s new Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, has said in an interview that it was critical to agree to a lending programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because it would give creditors confidence and the government cheaper and longer financing. – Aljazeera reports.

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

Internet services in South Sudan were disrupted on Monday and security forces patrolled the streets after activists called for protests against President Salva Kiir’s government. – Reuters reports.

France to donate 10 million vaccines to Africa over three months

France will send 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa over the next three months, the French presidency said in a statement on Monday. – AfricaNews reports.



35 die, 150 in hospital due to outbreak of diarrhea, vomiting in Gwoza LG

The Chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno, Prof. Ibrahim Bukar, has announced that about 35 people have died with 150 others hospitalized following the outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting in Gwoza. – The Guardian reports.