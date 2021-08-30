Ethiopia’s economy battered by Tigray war, IMF loan ‘important’ to its finances: Zambian finance minister | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ethiopia’s economy battered by Tigray war

Ethiopia’s 10-month war has come at a huge human cost, with thousands killed, millions displaced and many in desperate need of assistance. – BBC reports.

IMF loan ‘important’ to its finances: Zambian finance minister

Zambia’s new Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, has said in an interview that it was critical to agree to a lending programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because it would give creditors confidence and the government cheaper and longer financing. – Aljazeera reports.

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

Internet services in South Sudan were disrupted on Monday and security forces patrolled the streets after activists called for protests against President Salva Kiir’s government. – Reuters reports.

France to donate 10 million vaccines to Africa over three months

France will send 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa over the next three months, the French presidency said in a statement on Monday. – AfricaNews reports.


35 die, 150 in hospital due to outbreak of diarrhea, vomiting in Gwoza LG

The Chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno, Prof. Ibrahim Bukar, has announced that about 35 people have died with 150 others hospitalized following the outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting in Gwoza. – The Guardian reports.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu August 27, 2021

OPEC+ expected to stick to output hike as oil prices bounce back, Algeria to cut gas supplies to Morocco | 5 Things That Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Gunmen release dozens of Nigerian students abducted in ...

Ado Aminu August 26, 2021

Nigeria State Oil Firm posts maiden profit after 44-Year drought, 9 dead after crane collapses in Kenya’s capital | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: WHO: COVID-19 vaccination triples in Africa but still ...

Ado Aminu August 25, 2021

Nigeria signs military cooperation agreement with Russia, Benin confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Nigeria signs military cooperation agreement with Russia Nigeria ...

Ado Aminu August 24, 2021

Officers gunned down, Major kidnapped as bandits break into NDA; Zuma seeks public donations for his legal fight | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Officers Gunned Down, Major Kidnapped As Bandits Break ...

Ado Aminu August 23, 2021

UN urges end to exploitation on Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade, Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook Ethiopia ...

Ado Aminu August 20, 2021

South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults, Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy’s government of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail