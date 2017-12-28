Ex-football star George Weah wins Liberia Presidential run-off

Former football star George Weah has defeated Vice President Joseph Boakai to win Liberia’s presidential election run-off, the election commission announced on Thursday.

Commission chairman Jerome Korkoyah said Weah won with 61.5 percent of the vote, based on 98.1 percent of ballots cast.

This means the former Balln d’Or winner will will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Liberia’s president next month.

The first election ended without a winner.

Unconfirmed results had earlier indicated that Weah would win the re-run election.

