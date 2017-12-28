The Late 5: Jibrin’s meeting with Buhari, Buhari’s son still in Nigeria, and other top stories

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

The Presidency has dismissed as fake news an online story that President Muhammadu Buhari‘s only son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that it will continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf for speedy recovery.

The Nigeria Prisons Service, Akwa Ibom chapter has said 14 out of 47 inmates who escaped from the prison have been re-arrested.

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has dismissed reports that he sent a memo to President Muhammadu Buhariover the fuel scarcity.