“We as a family pray for Yusuf Buhari’s speedy recovery” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that it will continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf for speedy recovery.

A statement from the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Thursday said the party was shocked by the news of the accident.

“PDP as a family receive with shock, the sad news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.

Adding, “We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family”.