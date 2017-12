The Presidency has dismissed as fake news an online story that President Muhammadu Buhari‘s only son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning for further treatment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a text message on Thursday in Abuja, said Buhari was still being treated at a private hospital in Abuja.