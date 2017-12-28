‘President Buhari’s son flown to Germany for further treatment’

Having undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari was reportedly flown out of the country early Thursday morning.

  • The president’s only surviving son also broke his limb in the Tuesday night accident.
  • He is being flown to Germany for specialist care.

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the news of Yusuf’s accident, saying himself and his family will continue to offer prayers for his recovery.

