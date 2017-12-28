Entertainment Roundup: “#30BillionConcert is trash personified” – Fans react to Davido’s soldout concert; Someone tried to kill Blossom Chukwujekwu | More stories

The biggest highlight of Davido’s #30BillionConcert was the Mo’Hits reunion plus everything else you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept.

Davido literally shuts down Eko Hotel with #30BillionConcert

He promised to shut it down and he did!

Davido’s #30BillionConcert held last night at the Eko Hotel and Suites and the singer pulled off a memorable show for reasons more than one.

As fans expected, he reciprocated the hand of love Wizkid extended at his own concert days ago by bringing the Starboy on stage as they both performed a few tracks and declaring that the latter is his “new best friend”.

My most emotional moment at Davido's #30BillionConcert had Wizkid in it! pic.twitter.com/SbLoG4TozM — Joey Akan (@joeyakan) December 28, 2017

Davido also gave attendees so much to gush about as they were treated to a reunion of the acts that used to belong to the defunct Mo’Hits crew. D’banj, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, D’Prince, Wande Coal, K-switch and Ikechukwu performed some of their old hit tracks as a group for the first time since they split nearly 5 years ago.

The #30BillionConcert seemed a successful show but not without major glitches and here are some we found on Twitter this morning:

Mehn I'm a massive fan of DavidO's but this concert is not well put together. Chaos… — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 27, 2017

20+ acts down no David 😑 — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 27, 2017

#30billionconcert is trash personified. Don’t you dare come for me, I’m pissed in my spirit man. Who tf are all the artistes screaming at? And someone paid #5M for this.. Smh 🤦‍♀️ 😡 — Essthar 👩🏽‍⚕️ (@that_benue_gyal) December 28, 2017

Spesh is just blocking everything, the artists performing, network, sound and even breeze see as everywhere is hot #30BillionConcert — #SaveAdedipupo (@KobokoGCFR) December 28, 2017

Credit to Davido, Baba brought the whole industry together & even gave some upcoming talents a stage in one night!! Amazing stuff tbh even though the Show had the wrong type of crowd,He did a great job!!👏🏾👏🏾#30billionConcert — Feel The Wave💦💦 (@Fabz_Official) December 28, 2017

#30BillionConcert I don't wanna do a comparison but heaven knows that by this time, Wizkids show had caught fire!! That fat hypeman be walking around like a lactating elephant! Sighs — MarkAnthonyOsuchukwu (@MarkOsuchukwu) December 28, 2017

Fam @iam_Davido you invited the right people & also did a great job by making mohits perform several hits 2geda on stage but pls don’t use ur present organiser(s) & DJ ever again, they nearly killed everything if not for mohits. Thank you, God bless 🙏🏼🙌🏻 #30billionconcert — ⚪️🔵🇵🇹 (@DanZaddy) December 28, 2017

We thank Davido for bringing on Mohits while Davido should thank Mohits for changing the ambience at the #30BillionConcert 💯 pic.twitter.com/1kGT2XcjIm — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) December 28, 2017

Someone tried to kill Blossom Chukwujekwu

In the spirit of Christmas and thanksgiving for a fulfilling year, Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has told of how he was poisoned by someone he calls “family”.

The actor shared his testimony via Instagram yesterday attributing his victory over food poisoning to the “super power” of Jesus.

Read all about it:

Solange reveals she’s battling Autonomic Disorder

In an Instagram post she shared late Wednesday, Solange Knowles let her fans in on a health challenge she’s been facing in the last 5 months.

The 31-year-old singer says she’s been “quietly treating and working through an Autonomic Disorder”.

Following the revelation, Solange also announced that she will no longer be able to perform on New Year’s Eve in South Africa as earlier scheduled.

Beyoncé’s sister says,”It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”