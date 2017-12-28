Entertainment Roundup: “#30BillionConcert is trash personified” – Fans react to Davido’s soldout concert; Someone tried to kill Blossom Chukwujekwu | More stories

The biggest highlight of Davido’s #30BillionConcert was the Mo’Hits reunion plus everything else you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept.
Davido literally shuts down Eko Hotel with #30BillionConcert
He promised to shut it down and he did!
Davido’s #30BillionConcert held last night at the Eko Hotel and Suites and the singer pulled off a memorable show for reasons more than one.
As fans expected, he reciprocated the hand of love Wizkid extended at his own concert days ago by bringing the Starboy on stage as they both performed a few tracks and declaring that the latter is his “new best friend”.
My most emotional moment at Davido's #30BillionConcert had Wizkid in it! pic.twitter.com/SbLoG4TozM
— Joey Akan (@joeyakan) December 28, 2017
Davido also gave attendees so much to gush about as they were treated to a reunion of the acts that used to belong to the defunct Mo’Hits crew. D’banj, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, D’Prince, Wande Coal, K-switch and Ikechukwu performed some of their old hit tracks as a group for the first time since they split nearly 5 years ago.
The #30BillionConcert seemed a successful show but not without major glitches and here are some we found on Twitter this morning:
Mehn I'm a massive fan of DavidO's but this concert is not well put together. Chaos…
— Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 27, 2017
20+ acts down no David 😑
— Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 27, 2017
#30billionconcert is trash personified. Don’t you dare come for me, I’m pissed in my spirit man. Who tf are all the artistes screaming at? And someone paid #5M for this.. Smh 🤦♀️ 😡
— Essthar 👩🏽⚕️ (@that_benue_gyal) December 28, 2017
Spesh is just blocking everything, the artists performing, network, sound and even breeze see as everywhere is hot #30BillionConcert
— #SaveAdedipupo (@KobokoGCFR) December 28, 2017
Credit to Davido, Baba brought the whole industry together & even gave some upcoming talents a stage in one night!! Amazing stuff tbh even though the Show had the wrong type of crowd,He did a great job!!👏🏾👏🏾#30billionConcert
— Feel The Wave💦💦 (@Fabz_Official) December 28, 2017
#30BillionConcert I don't wanna do a comparison but heaven knows that by this time, Wizkids show had caught fire!! That fat hypeman be walking around like a lactating elephant! Sighs
— MarkAnthonyOsuchukwu (@MarkOsuchukwu) December 28, 2017
Fam @iam_Davido you invited the right people & also did a great job by making mohits perform several hits 2geda on stage but pls don’t use ur present organiser(s) & DJ ever again, they nearly killed everything if not for mohits. Thank you, God bless 🙏🏼🙌🏻 #30billionconcert
— ⚪️🔵🇵🇹 (@DanZaddy) December 28, 2017
We thank Davido for bringing on Mohits while Davido should thank Mohits for changing the ambience at the #30BillionConcert 💯 pic.twitter.com/1kGT2XcjIm
— Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) December 28, 2017
Someone tried to kill Blossom Chukwujekwu
In the spirit of Christmas and thanksgiving for a fulfilling year, Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has told of how he was poisoned by someone he calls “family”.
The actor shared his testimony via Instagram yesterday attributing his victory over food poisoning to the “super power” of Jesus.
Read all about it:
So sometime ago I was POISONED. And no, not accidental food poisoning. This was a DELIBERATE, INTENTIONAL, well crafted plan to terminate my life, by one I called FAMILY. But hey, MARK 16 vs 17-18 was and still is my REALITY. The poison could NOT do me ANY harm. No be say na me PRAY pass. No be say na me HOLY pass. But because God LOVES me way too MUCH. And when the said person noticed that I was not harmed, the person stayed away in FEAR but my hands were still stretched out in love because LOVE ALWAYS leaves the door OPEN. May God help you DISCERN those that wish you evil and put the fear of you in their hearts. Sometimes what you're holding on to is what God is SAVING you from. STAY WOKE. I am still ALIVE and can only plant that KISS because JESUS was BORN. So when I say am UNTOUCHABLE and NEVER walk alone I mean IT! No be my power. Na Jesus power, the SUPER POWER. Your BELIEF is your REALITY. WHAT do you believe? WHO do you believe? I BELIEVE in JESUS. I believe in his WORD. He is the SAVIOUR of the whole world. The FATHER of Spirits. The Soon coming KING. He REIGNS over ALL. Merry Christmas FAM. #MyTestimony #MyBenedictions #Graced #FireEater🔥#Blessed #Unstoppable #Untouchable #TheTerminator #LordShagWell #TheCatharsist #Reborn #Regenerated #Justified #Glorified #Zionnaite #GodMade #BoxOffice👑 ##OkwúÖnúJehovah #NwaChinekeTereMmanu #Enthroned #Chosen #MerryChristmas #KeepHOPEalive #FocusOnYourWins #CheerTo2018🍸 #10YearsInOne🙏
Solange reveals she’s battling Autonomic Disorder
In an Instagram post she shared late Wednesday, Solange Knowles let her fans in on a health challenge she’s been facing in the last 5 months.
The 31-year-old singer says she’s been “quietly treating and working through an Autonomic Disorder”.
Following the revelation, Solange also announced that she will no longer be able to perform on New Year’s Eve in South Africa as earlier scheduled.
Beyoncé’s sister says,”It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times… Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
