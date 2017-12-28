The Big 5: Buhari reiterates his love for Igbos, Davido reunites the Mo’Hits crew and other top stories

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

Davido’s 30 Billion Concert held and as he said, he surprised fans by bringing together the Mo’Hits crew to perform songs off the Curriculum Vitae album.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Essien Okiemute has given reasons President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected in 2019.

Among them include President Buhari’s performance even when the previous administration had done so much damage to the country.

President Buhari has reiterated that his love for Ndigbo in the South East geopolitical zone is unwavering.

He asked those who keep peddling fake news about his supposed hatred for the Igbos to desist.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki had directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream to cut short its recess so as to resolve the fuel crisis.

The Committee is also supposed to meet with the Minister of State of Petroleum and the GMD of NNPC.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, NBC has cautioned broadcasting stations against hate speeches, saying there will now be sanctions for any stations that errs.