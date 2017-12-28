“I will remain a friend to Ndigbo” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his resolve to partner the people of the South East region, insisting that he will always remain a friend to the Ndigbo.

The President, represented by the Executive Director in charge of Administration/Training, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Steve Egbo , made the declaration in the Item Amegu Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi on Tuesday, during a special empowerment programme for widows organised by the Chinedu Ogah Foundation.

He said, “All these accusations, permutations are all lies calculated to create bad feelings of the Igbo people.

“I will remain a friend to Ndigbo. I recall that in 2002, I invited the late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to my hometown of Daura. We discussed about the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

“In 2003, I picked Dr. Chuba Okadigbo as my running mate in that year’s presidential election. If I hated Ndigbo, I wouldn’t have done that.

“In 2017, the Federal Government, under my leadership, commenced work on the Second Niger Bridge following its abandonment by the previous governments all these years.”

The President described the entrepreneurship nature of the Ndigbo as “unique” noting that other ethnic nationalities should embrace it to move the country forward.

What we think: If indeed he is a friend to the people of the South East, he will not continue to listen to naysayers as he puts it.