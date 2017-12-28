Davido reunites the Mo’Hits crew at his #30BillionConcert

Davido reunited the Mo’Hits crew – one of Nigeria’s most favourite boy band at his 30 Billion Concert.

The singer had earlier announced that he will be offering a surprise tonight and indeed, he did it!

The Mo’Hits crew comprising of Don Jazzy; the Entertainer, D’Banj; vocal powerhouse, Wande Coal; as well as Dr Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince had gone on a very painful split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.

This is the first time the Mo’Hits crew is reuniting since their split five years ago. According to Davido, it took him two whole months of effort to bring this moment into fruition.

Wow! kudos to him.