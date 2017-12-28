Saraki directs Senate Committee to cut short its recess to resolve the fuel scarcity

The President, Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki has directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream to stay proceedings until the fuel crisis is resolved.

The Committee chaired by Senator Kabiru Marafa have been meeting with relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the fuel scarcity.

The Committee will, therefore, meet with the Minister of State of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru on Thursday, January 4, 2018, and will be aired live by the National Television Authority (NTA).

This directive was made known on Twitter through the handle of the Nigerian Senate:

BREAKING: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has directed the @NGRSenate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Chaired by Senator Kabiru Marafa, to cut short it's recess to address the lingering #FuelScarcity in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/sd2EKhM4yf — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) December 28, 2017

Bottom line: No one should relax until the fuel crisis is resolved.