Saraki directs Senate Committee to cut short its recess to resolve the fuel scarcity

The President, Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki has directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream to stay proceedings until the fuel crisis is resolved.

The Committee chaired by Senator Kabiru Marafa have been meeting with relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the fuel scarcity.

The Committee will, therefore, meet with the Minister of State of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru on Thursday, January 4, 2018, and will be aired live by the National Television Authority (NTA).

This directive was made known on Twitter through the handle of the Nigerian Senate:

Bottom line: No one should relax until the fuel crisis is resolved.

