As 2019 approaches, Nigerians must demand for safer ways to transport petroleum products

While we are yet to get over the June 2018 Otedola bridge fire accident, the Abia pipeline explosion occurred recently killing scores of people. The devastating explosion which claimed many lives is the second fire incident in the country in the year 2018 that will claim scores of lives without proper emergency evacuation services. In light of this , it is important that as we approach the 2019 elections, one of the main issue that should be put forward for discussion especially with presidential aspirants is a safer means of transporting petroleum products as the number of lives and properties lost to the incidence is alarming.

The road tanker system of transporting petroleum products has been abolished in most other countries because of the potential damage it could cause. A lot of lives have been lost to several tanker fire incidences in the country while the pre-existing pipeline system used to transport petroleum products has been allowed to fall into disrepair. It is important our political leaders provide a working solution to this as cases of constant explosions and deaths relating from transportation of petroleum products have not emanated from developed countries as we have it in Nigeria which calls for a proactive measure in our existing method of transportation.

Doing this will address two cogent issues. The effective and safe model of transporting petroleum products and the quick dispensing of petroleum products to address scarcity. All promise by successive administration to prevent a re-occurrence of these accidents have remained a statement with no substance. Addressing this situation will bring sanity to our roads, saves lives and entrench global best practices in our petroleum products transportation sector.

It is important we discuss this now.