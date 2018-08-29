A Nigerian has decided to sue the FG for bad roads and it’s about damn time

After surviving a ghastly motor accident that killed three persons on Thursday August 23, 2018, Blessing Agbomhere has decided to sue the federal government for bad roads in the country. The politician who left Edo state for Abuja on Thursday barely escaped the accident with her life, but she was forced to watch his co-passengers die ghastly deaths. Instead of “leaving it for God” as other Nigerians would have done, he has chosen an unpopular route that may change the course of enforcement of right and activism in the country.

READ MORE: It’s not true that all the roads are bad – Fashola

According to him, he is consulting his lawyers and may sue the federal government for bad roads. As much as this is an unprecedented quest for justice, it is a right step in the right direction and a step that should have been taken years. The state of our roads has been the subject of discourse over the years and it has remained a constant point in the manifestos of intending leaders of the country. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria recorded 2,598 deaths from road accidents between October 2017 and March 2018. This figure is huge and scary and I believe this will be a conservative figure as some of these deaths do happen in places beyond the reach of the NBS but even this conservative figure is a sign that our roads are basically death traps that should be tackled by the government.

READ MORE: Federal Government unveils new carrier – Nigeria Air

Many individuals were not lucky like Blessing Agbomhere including political office holders that are responsible for maintaining these roads. We have lost several of them in road accidents in the country. This decision by Blessing Agbomhere couldn’t have come at a better time than now when Nigerians need an intervention on their infrastructures. If our calls for help is not yielding results, the Judiciary is capable of saving the day.