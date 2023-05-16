No Stolen Funds or Scandals – Garba Shehu Affirms President Buhari’s Clean Slate

In a recent interview, Garba Shehu, the spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, vehemently stated that the Nigerian leader is untainted by scandal and does not operate any bank accounts associated with corrupt proceeds.

Shehu defended the president’s integrity during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Tuesday, emphasizing Buhari’s commitment to combating corruption throughout his tenure.

“The President is still what he is; he is still above board,” Shehu affirmed, highlighting the outgoing administration’s resolute fight against graft in the country.

Nigeria has often witnessed politicians engaging in the illicit practice of stashing stolen funds in local and foreign bank accounts, often under the names of cronies or third-party companies, particularly in the twilight of their terms.

Garba Shehu’s comments serve as a reminder that President Buhari remains distinct from such corrupt practices.

Notorious figures like former head of state Sani Abacha, ex-Governor James Ibori of Delta State, and former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke have faced accusations of hoarding millions of dollars and pounds in overseas accounts. Some of these illicit funds have been successfully recovered and returned to the Nigerian government with the assistance of the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) have also been actively involved in probing allegations of corruption against former ministers and governors.

However, Shehu reassured the public that President Buhari has not been implicated in any corrupt activities, and there are no fears of scandal or prosecution looming after his tenure.

“As his spokesperson, I go to bed, I sleep soundly convinced that nobody, whether from Nigeria or outside the country, can call me to say we have discovered this bank account and your boss has these huge millions. That’s not Buhari; he is well above scandal, and that is how it will end,” Shehu confidently declared.

President Buhari, aged 80, will conclude his two-term tenure on May 29, 2023, when President-Elect Bola Tinubu is expected to be inaugurated. Buhari, who hails from the rustic town of Daura in Katsina State, North-West Nigeria, had made a solemn pledge to tackle endemic corruption in the country during his 2015 campaign.

Nonetheless, Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2022 ranked Nigeria at 154 out of 180 countries and territories, indicating a decline in the country’s anti-corruption efforts during Buhari’s administration. Critics have argued that the president did not meet expectations in the fight against corruption.

Addressing the persistent presence of corruption in Nigeria, Shehu responded, “If you ask the President this question, he will equally tell you he is baffled by the fact that people who otherwise would have been in jail are riding their Rolls-Royces and aircraft, roaming around.”

Shehu further explained that under the constitution, it is the responsibility of the President or the Executive Arm to investigate and prosecute suspected corrupt individuals. However, once these cases are brought before the court, the President’s role concludes, and it is up to the judicial system to determine guilt or innocence.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Shehu stated that the Buhari administration has successfully prosecuted high-ranking officials in the parliament and judiciary on corruption-related charges.

“The third highest person in the Executive Arm of government is still undergoing trial,” he added, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to justice and accountability.

As Nigeria prepares for the transition to a new leader, the nation will closely observe how the fight against corruption continues under the upcoming administration.