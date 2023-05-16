We Split Everything 50/50 – Gabrielle Union Reveals How She and Dwyane Wade Navigate Finances

In a recent interview with Bloomberg’s Idea Generation, actress Gabrielle Union delved into the topic of finance, shedding light on her mindset when it comes to saving money. The 50-year-old star, known for her roles in movies like “Bring It On” and “Bad Boys II,” revealed that despite her and husband Dwyane Wade’s immense success and wealth, she still harbors feelings of anxiety and scarcity when it comes to the bottom line.

Union confessed, “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. So, I get nervous: ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?'” These worries stem from her sense of duty towards others and the desire to fulfill her financial obligations. However, she is actively trying to find peace in the journey and not let her anxiety and scarcity mindset dictate her actions.

While Union acknowledged that it is challenging to let go of this mindset, she expressed her determination to work on it. She stated, “It’s hard. It’s weird to say I’m head of the household because in this household, we split everything 50/50.”

The May 8 conversation also touched upon the topic of branding, where Union candidly shared her experience with a major endorsement opportunity. Reflecting on her first significant endorsement deal with Neutrogena, Union revealed that she took it for granted and was eventually replaced by Kerry Washington. The humbling experience taught her valuable lessons about the importance of branding and compelled her to become more strategic in her career choices.

Union recalled, “‘Oh, whoa’… what happens now, when you’ve been replaced? Do you have a brand? Am I worthless? It was kind of like fake it till you make it.” However, she emerged from this setback with a newfound focus on aligning herself with brands that resonate with her core beliefs and making her products accessible to all. This shift in approach has brought her a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction.

Aside from their careers, Union and Wade prioritize their roles as parents. Together, they have a four-year-old daughter named Kaavia James. Additionally, Union is a stepmother to Wade’s children from previous relationships, including Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier Zechariah, nine. Wade also serves as the guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

In a previous interview with Hello Beautiful, Union spoke about her experience as a stepmother and the challenges she faced. Initially unsure of her role due to the presence of the children’s mother, she realized that a one-size-fits-all approach would not work. Instead, she focused on being consistent, nurturing, and compassionate towards each child, tailoring her approach to their individual needs.

Gabrielle Union’s candid insights into her financial mindset and her journey of self-discovery within the realms of branding and stepmotherhood offer a glimpse into the multi-faceted life of this renowned actress. As she continues to navigate the intricacies of fame and fortune, Union remains committed to finding inner peace and making a positive impact on the world around her.