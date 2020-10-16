Exciting Local and International Shows to Look Forward to on DStv

Take a seat and relax as DStv brings you 8 exciting TV series, movies and general entertainment, both international and local for you and your family.

Feast your eyes after a long week, with these amazing contents just for you:

The Good Lord Bird S1 is a new TV series based on the award-winning novel by author James McBride with the same name. Henry “Little Onion” Shackleford played by Joshua Caleb Johnson, newly freed teenager who joins abolitionist John Brown on a holy crusade to end slavery. This movie is equal parts absurd and tragic as it spotlights the ever-changing racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity. Showing Mondays on M-Net channel 101 at 11:30 pm and available on Premium

Mr Black is a Nollywood movie where a woman’s new apartment brings great trouble and an on-air personality picks interest in the domestic abuse of men, events begin to unravel when she’s called out on air. Featuring Nancy Isime, Mercy Johnson, Femi Jacobs and Kenneth Okolie and airing this Saturday 17 October 2020 on Africa Magic Showcase channel 151 at 7:00pm and is available on DStv Premium and Compact Plus.

Sonic The Hedgehog is a live-action video game adaptation featuring Jim Carrey as the villain. Now living on Earth, Sonic teams up with a police officer to help him fight an evil scientist. Showing this Sunday, 18 October at 9:00pm on M-Net channel 101. This movie is available on DStv Premium

Psycho BFF is a thriller drama Kate Watson, Juliana DeStefano and Alexandra Doke. When Renee’s shy teenage daughter Deandra finally makes a friend, Olivia, she is thrilled. Gradually Olivia’s initial bossiness turns into emotional abuse, Renee forbids the relationship from continuing, prompting the girls to run away together. Renee then embarks on a desperate search for her daughter, before she’s gone for good. Airing this Saturday 17 October at 8:20pm on Lifetime channel 131 and available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact

LA’s Finest S2 returns with another season. We continue to follow Sydney Burnett played by Gabrielle Union, an LAPD detective who was paired with Nancy McKenna, played by Jessica Alba in season one. With their opposite personalities they always put forth their best efforts to take down criminals. Don’t miss this every Monday 9:00pm on 1Magic channels 103 and is available on DStv Premium and Compact Plus.

The recently launched channel TLNovela on channel 133 has a new series instore. Wild At Heart, Maricruz lives with Ramiro, her maternal grandfather. She was abandoned when she was a little baby. Maricruz leaves to the capital city and starts working as a maid at Mr. Alejandro´s house, who happens to be her father, without any of them knowing about the bond between them. Maricruz gains his trust and love, and he helps her get educated and become a high society woman. Showing weekdays from 19th October 2020 at 7:50pm, this series is available on DStv Premium and Compact Plus.

Dr T Lone Star Vet is a brand-new series where Dr. Lauren Thielen returns to Texas and starts her own exotic animal clinic at one of the state’s largest animal hospitals. Showing on Nat Geo Wild channel 181, Wednesdays at 5:00pm and available on DStv Premium Compact Plus, and Compact.

Scars where secrets and scars will be uncovered is another Nollywood movie on Africa Magic Showcase channel 151. It highlights past regrets and the various challenges most couples face in their marriages. Featuring Lilian Esoro, Deyemi Okanlawon and airs Sunday 18 October 2020 at 7:00pm and is available on DStv Premium and Compact Plus.

Another recommendation for those who love local entertainment is The Kingdom Legend. As the Alaike kingdom faces doom, a young prince is taken on a perilous journey to reinstitute the favour of the gods. Follow the young prince on his adventure this Sunday 18 October at 6:30pm on ROK 2 channel 169 and is available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga.

And if you’re always on the move, you can still enjoy the best of entertainment on the go with the DStv Now app. Simply download the DStv app, log in with the required details, and you’re good to go. Visit the website or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android stores for more information and self-service options.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android store for more information and self-service options. You can also pay for your DStv subscription using – MyDStv, USSD CODE (*288#), DStv Whatsapp (09082368533), PAGA, Quickteller, Automated Teller Machines and Bank Apps.