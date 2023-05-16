Carl Lentz, Former Hillsong Pastor, Opens Up About Cheating with Family Nanny in Revealing Docuseries

In a stunning revelation, former celebrity pastor of Hillsong Church in New York City, Carl Lentz, has confessed to cheating on his wife with their family nanny. Lentz, known as a “rockstar pastor” with a strong connection to Justin Bieber, gained fame for his influential role in the Hillsong congregation, attracting a celebrity clientele, as reported by the New York Post.

A forthcoming FX docuseries titled “The Secrets of Hillsong” delves into the highs and lows of Lentz’s nearly 10-year leadership at the church, which expanded from its Australian origins to the United States, particularly New York. Lentz’s close friendship with Justin Bieber, as well as sightings of Selena Gomez, U2 singer Bono, and Kourtney Kardashian at Hillsong locations, further propelled the church’s reputation.

After a decade of leading Hillsong, Lentz took to Instagram in November 2020 to announce his family’s departure from the church due to his infidelity. Lentz admitted to being “unfaithful” in his marriage to his wife, Laura, expressing deep remorse for the consequences of his actions.

In the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Lentz shared a poignant message, stating, “You do not want to be in this chair. I cannot stress it enough.” The series promises to uncover the untold secrets surrounding Hillsong and its former pastor. Lentz’s representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital, according to the New York Post.

Lentz’s wife, Laura, also featured in the trailer, recounting the moment when her husband confessed to his extramarital affair. Emotions ran high as images from their wedding day flashed across the screen. Laura revealed, “He said, ‘I have been unfaithful.”

The trailer also hinted at a possible relationship between Lentz and the family nanny, Leona Kimes, a revelation that Laura had not been aware of until now.

Their marriage strained by the affair, Laura recalled finding them in a compromising position one night and experiencing a mix of anger and shock. The couple apparently never addressed the situation further, but Lentz was dismissed from his position at Hillsong just one month later.

During the upcoming episode, Lentz reportedly opens up about contemplating suicide amid the scandal and the aftermath that shook the prominent church. He also discloses allegations of childhood sexual abuse by a family friend. While admitting to the affair with the nanny, Lentz firmly denies engaging in any form of assault.

In his words, “I am responsible for allowing an inappropriate relationship to develop in my house with someone that worked for us… any notion of abuse is categorically false.” Lentz acknowledges his failure in managing the power dynamic between himself and the employee, expressing deep regret for his actions.

Nearly two years after his initial social media confession, Lentz broke his silence to share that his family has found peace and thanks to the grace of God, they are together.

