5 Exciting Things to Know About The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards

On Wednesday, the 17th of May 2023, broadcasters, and other invited guests from all over Nigeria will assemble at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, for the maiden edition of The Nigerian Broadcasting Award (TNBA). TNBA is organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), with the aim of recognising and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry. Here are five things to know about the TNBA.

Over 400 entries received

The maiden edition of the award got off on a strong note as TNBA received over 400 entries of broadcast programmes aired between August 1, 2021, and 31 December 2022. Entries were submitted by broadcasters across the six regions of the country as they put up their best works to stake a claim for the coveted prize.

20 competitive awards to be won

Twenty nominees are set to walk away with the first-ever TNBA award. TNBA will bestow twelve competitive awards to deserving television broadcasters, while the other eight competitive awards will be presented to outstanding radio broadcasters. The winning broadcasters will be honoured at the ceremony on Wednesday night.

Veteran broadcasters for lifetime awards

Awardees decided by the public and judges

Nominees for the awards were drawn by an impartial seven-man panel of judges comprising seasoned broadcasters and communications practitioners, after which the list was open to the public for voting. On the judges panel were Mr. Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); ace broadcaster, Deborah Omowunmi Odutayo, Aro Leonard, Executive Director at the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy (WABMA); Mallam Bello Sule, organiser of the 1988 Nigerian Festival of Television Programmes (NIFETEP); Lady Susan Ngozi Agbo of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Mr. Kayode Qosim Olowu, representative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Mrs. Stella Erhunmwunsee of NBC.

TNBA to be broadcast live

To attend this event, you will need to receive an invitation from the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria. However, if you are unable to secure an invite before the main event, you can watch the event live on Africa Magic Family, NTA, AIT, Channels TV, TVC, Silverbird and Arise News on DStv and GOtv as well as other state-owned television. You can also listen to the award ceremony on Radio Nigeria.

The Nigeria Broadcasting Award is proudly sponsored by MultiChoice, Indomie, Zagg, Pepsi and Ecalpemos Technologies.

Don’t miss The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards tonight, live on Africa Magic Family, terrestrial stations

Broadcast lenses across Nigeria will be centered at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos later today for the maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Africa Magic Family available on DStv and GOtv, NTA, AIT, Channels TV, TVC, Arise TV, Silverbird TV and other BON member stations, at 6:30 pm. The coverage will also extend to all state-owned TV and radio stations.

TNBA, organised by Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry.

Nigerian broadcast professionals will be hounoured at the event with awards across 20 different categories as voted by the public. A total of 12 awards will be given in television, while eight will be dolled out in the radio category.

BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe,said TNBA will inspire up-coming talents and spur broadcast professionals to do more for the industry. Distinguished figures who made huge contributions to the industry will also be recognized.

“The awards will recognise and reward the talents that abound in the Nigerian broadcasting industry, spur them to be better and inspire up and coming professionals to excel in the knowledge that they will someday be recognised and celebrated.

“Broadcasting in Nigeria has come a very long way and it is time we started celebrating broadcasters for their sacrifices.

“At this maiden edition, we will also celebrate those who excelled in the past and made huge contributions to the growth of broadcasting Nigeria. Congratulations in advance to all winners,” Ugbe said at the unveiling TNBA last May.

Among those to be celebrated with Life Achievement Awards in Broadcasting are Dr. Christopher Kolade, former Managing Director, National Broadcasting Corporation; Mr. Vincent Maduka, former Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); Mallam Mohammed Ibrahim, former Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and NTA.

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder DAAR Communications and Mr. Michael Ajegbo, founder, Minaj Broadcasting, Obosi will also be celebrated for their contributions to the growth of broadcasting in Nigeria, while posthumous awards will be given to Ambassador Segun Olusola, Mr. Mike Enahoro, Alhaji Dahiru Modibbo and Mr. Kunle Olasope, for their meritorious contributions to the broadcast industry.