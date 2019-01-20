Article

#2019Debate: APC offer explanations for Buhari’s absence, slams Atiku

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has offered explanations for President Muhammadu Buhari‘s absence at the 2019 Presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Saturday.

In a statement released late Saturday by the spokesperson for the council, Festus Keyamo, the President had taken full advantage of another town-hall meeting organised by another group which held on Wednesday where he was joined by his running mate, Yemi Osinbajo, adding that “the busy and hectic official campaign schedules of Mr. President clashed with the programme.”

“Today, Mr. President commissioned the Baro Inland Water Port in Niger State and campaigned in Niger and Plateau States where his time was over-stretched by the tumultuous and mammoth crowds in both States, (as seen by Nigerians on live television) and only returned to Abuja late this evening,” he said.

Apparently in response to insinuations that President Buhari turned down the invitation to debate because he couldn’t answer the questions, the APC PCC said its candidate has proven he can debate, and has has demonstrated same during past election debates when he honoured similar invitations.

He further stressed that at the town hall meeting held on Wednesday which was transmitted live by various broadcast networks in Nigeria, Nigerians from all walks of life who were physically present and through online platforms asked uncensored questions which were adequately answered, and that few weeks ago, its Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, also attended the debate organised by the NEDG and BON.

“Whilst we thank the organisers for the invitation, we want to assure Nigerians that we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem which our candidate has demonstrated during past election debates when he honoured similar invitations.

“Nigerians will also recall that a few weeks ago, our Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, also attended the debate organized by the same organisations.”

READ ALSO: #2019Debate: Atiku apologises to Nigerians, explains ‘die minute’ boycott of debate

The council also took a swipe at the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for his reason not to have debated, stressing that the former vice president had a unique opportunity to explain to Nigerians his own vision and mission without a President Buhari in the picture, but ran away as “he has his own eight years of crass and grand corruption as Vice President to defend before the Nigerian people.”

“It should now be obvious to Nigerians that for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, this election is all about attacking the person and programmes of Mr. President and not about proffering their own solutions to the problems they created during their sixteen years of misrule, maladministration and looting of the nation’s resources.

“When they cannot see President Buhari to attack, the content of their campaign becomes hollow, empty and “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” Keyamo said.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 20, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Lionsgate releases ”John Wick 3: Parabellum” trailer; BB Naija returns to Nigeria for a fourth season | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 19, 2019

#2019Debate: Atiku apologises to Nigerians, explains ‘die minute’ boycott of debate

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has apologised to Nigerians over his decision to boycott ...

Bernard Dayo January 19, 2019

Nairobi terror attack, Atiku in America and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the top ten stories that made the headlines this week: PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar arrives America Atiku ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 18, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 18th of January

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Just In: PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar arrives the ...

Bernard Dayo January 18, 2019

The Late 5: February polls: FG vows to deport illegal immigrants; Gov. Wike blames Ameachi for CJN Onnoghen’s travails | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: February polls: FG vows to deport illegal immigrants The Nigeria Immigration ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 18, 2019

Tutu Leadership Fellows calls for peace amidst unrest in Zimbabwe

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellows of the African Leadership Institute, a diverse group of civic, political and business leaders from 40 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail