2019Debate: Atiku apologises to Nigerians, explains ‘die minute’ boycott of debate

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has apologised to Nigerians over his decision to boycott the 2019 Presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) after arriving the venue of the debate.

In a statement released by the PDP candidate and shared in a series of tweets on Saturday evening, the former vice president said he could not go on with the debate due to the absence of incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that it is a Presidential debate, not a candidacy debate.

“With all due respect to my fellow candidates, Fela Durotoye, Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu and to the moderator Mark Sugar and with apologies to all Nigerians here and at home expecting an interesting debate, I regret that I will not be able to go on with this debate due to President Buhari’s absence.”

Atiku who also apologised to Nigerians for the absence of the APC Presidential Candidate, being a a leader and former vice president of the country, said he does not believe in attacking a man who is not present to defend himself while challenging President Buhari to choose a date and time for a debate where both of them along with the other candidates will be present.

“We came here for a Presidential debate, not a candidacy debate, and I, Atiku Abubakar can not challenge or question an administration where the man at the helm of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies. After all you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence. I do not believe in attacking a man who is NOT here to defend himself,” he added.

