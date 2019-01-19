The funniest tweets we saw from women this week

In Buhari’s Nigeria, laughter has been the fuel that has kept us going – a coping mechanism. And on the internet, women never fail to brighten our day. This week, which is the debut outing, we have rounded up the funniest tweets from women and we hope their 280-character musings make you laugh just as much as we did.

Sub each other on twitter. Have nice art and fashion shows. A cute tv series here and there. Take out something light from your account every month. https://t.co/pvWtzinNFk — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) January 18, 2019

“Your name means bla bla bla in my language “ And ???? 🙄 . Is your language the only one in the world ? Gerrout pls pic.twitter.com/Bprj9yUquw — Gbemi O-O (@GbemiOO) January 18, 2019

Lol. May this life of suffering never catch me. Somebody asked, “what can you cook with N1500?” and asked guys to pick a wife. And women are replying. pic.twitter.com/jxxWz5Mpnv — ADAKU (@adakanma) January 18, 2019

I’ve never understood why people have a problem with having yourself as your phone wallpaper. Whyyyy would I want to look at anyone else every single day? Okay right now mine is me and my mum but honestly, I’m the best person for the job. https://t.co/qfpKFHOTHn — Fisayo Longe (@FisayoLonge) January 16, 2019

Anyways, if you want to do internship in marriage.. Hit me up.. You can have my husband until May 29th 2019. — Olori Spice (@msredlippie) January 17, 2019

I think it should be simpler for women now. All you need to do is check his bathroom for Gillette razors. — ADAKU (@adakanma) January 17, 2019

6.30 something am, I’m getting ready for work, my husband hisses out loud randomly. Me: Shey ko si? J: Ko si, Buhari ni Me: pic.twitter.com/3Hci1ZK9dB — Olori Spice (@msredlippie) January 17, 2019

Imagine going on big brother to go and be doing feminist. Nigerians will vote me out the first week. — Feminism for bad bitches (@Anyaato) January 16, 2019