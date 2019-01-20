Article

Entertainment roundup: Lionsgate releases ”John Wick 3: Parabellum” trailer; BB Naija returns to Nigeria for a fourth season | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Lionsgate releases John Wick 3: Parabellum trailer

The John Wick franchise is expanding and on Thursday, Lionsgate released the trailer for the third installment of the much-anticipated movie titled Parabellum. It’s got the franchise’s star Keanu Reeves in mind-blowing action set pieces, killing baddies with a book, a kantana and riding a damn horse in night traffic. No pencil this time, sorry! It’s all so glorious and May 16 can’t come soon enough.

BB Naija returns to Nigeria for a fourth season

During the week, Multichoice confirmed in a press conference that the famed reality show will return for a new season, parting ways with its chief sponsor Payporte. Headlining sponsorship now is sports betting company BetNaija. Auditions are scheduled for February and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host.

Taraji P. Henson to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

According to Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, the Empire star will be honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star on Monday, January 28, 2019. Martinez made the announcement via Twitter.

 

