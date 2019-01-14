Article

Here’s why the new season of Big Brother Naija has been delayed

If you are having Big Brother Naija withdrawal symptoms then you are not alone. Less than ten months since the end of the show’s third season wherein Miracle Ikechukwu emerged winner, followed by a short spell where its alumni like BamBam, CeeCee, Tobi were thrust into our cultural conversation, television hasn’t been the same without the reality show. Unfortunately, we would have to wait a bit longer before the fourth season returns because, reportedly, the delay in airing is because the organisers have decided to wait until after the elections in February.

“Big Brother will still hold but because it’s a political year, we can’t really control to what extent what the housemates will say in the house and we don’t want it to become a tool that will heat up the polity,” a Payporte source said. “The show itself normally gets twisted so we don’t want to mix it up with politics in any way. Its supposed to be entertaining, we wouldn’t want it to be divisive in any way. If you notice, no religious activity gets discussed in the house too, if you want to pray you can pray, we don’t want anyone to be forced to do it or divide Nigerians along those lines. So after the elections and inaugurations, it’ll happen.”

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2019

The Big 5: NANS begs FG over ASUU strike; Saraki reacts to planned trial of CJN Onnoghen | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today NANS begs FG over ASUU strike The National Association of ...

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2019

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has a real Twitter account, so scammers be warned

Author, feminist, and unapologetic purveyor of controversies Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has an official Twitter account. This was reveal yesterday ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Bruce, Sally, and reactions to Simi and Adekunle Gold’s union

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 9, 2019

RED CEO, Adebola Williams joins Africa’s richest woman, Isabel Dos Santos; European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani; Zimbabwean minister, Mthuli Ncube, others to speak at the European Parliament

Adebola Williams, the chief executive officer of RED, will join Africa’s richest woman and Chairperson, Unitel, Isabel Dos Santos; European ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

Ramsey Nouah is frightening in the trailer for ‘Levi’ and this may be the best we have ever seen him

In the last shot for the trailer for Levi, Ramsey Nouah is asked by his secretary if he is dying. ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

No time to watch the Arise TV interview with Buhari people were talking about? Here’s a summary in a few interesting tweets

On Tuesday, social media was buzzing with the hashtag #AriseInterview – a 90-minute-long interview the television channel Arise TV had with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail