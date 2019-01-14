Here’s why the new season of Big Brother Naija has been delayed

If you are having Big Brother Naija withdrawal symptoms then you are not alone. Less than ten months since the end of the show’s third season wherein Miracle Ikechukwu emerged winner, followed by a short spell where its alumni like BamBam, CeeCee, Tobi were thrust into our cultural conversation, television hasn’t been the same without the reality show. Unfortunately, we would have to wait a bit longer before the fourth season returns because, reportedly, the delay in airing is because the organisers have decided to wait until after the elections in February.

“Big Brother will still hold but because it’s a political year, we can’t really control to what extent what the housemates will say in the house and we don’t want it to become a tool that will heat up the polity,” a Payporte source said. “The show itself normally gets twisted so we don’t want to mix it up with politics in any way. Its supposed to be entertaining, we wouldn’t want it to be divisive in any way. If you notice, no religious activity gets discussed in the house too, if you want to pray you can pray, we don’t want anyone to be forced to do it or divide Nigerians along those lines. So after the elections and inaugurations, it’ll happen.”