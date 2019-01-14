Article

The Big 5: NANS begs FG over ASUU strike; Saraki reacts to planned trial of CJN Onnoghen | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today

NANS begs FG over ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the federal government to fulfill agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to ensure resumption of academic activities in public universities. This was revealed in a statement issued by NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor on Sunday in Enugu.

Lagos: INEC moves 1m unclaimed PVCs to wards

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos has said it will move about one million unclaimed Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to 245 wards in the state. This will happen on Wednesday. INEC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, made this known to newsmen in Lagos. He said the PVCs would be available for collection from mid-week by their owners at the registration areas (wards) in the state.

Zimbabwe’s president hikes fuel prices to tackle shortages

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced an sharp increase in fuel prices in a measure to improve supplies as the country struggles with its worst petrol shortages in a decade. In an address on state television late Saturday, Mnangagwa said prices of petrol and diesel would more than double to tackle a shortfall caused by increased fuel usage and illegal trading.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen to be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Monday, Saraki reacts

Accused of failing to declare his assets and operating several domiciliary bank accounts, CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen will be arraigned on Monday, January 14, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). It’s widely believe that this is an attempt by Buhari’s APC to remove the CJN, and replaced by a pliant one against the general elections in February.

As such, the Senate President Bukola Saraki has advised the federal government to follow due process in the removal of Onnoghen. Saraki said this in a statement in Ilorin. He also tweeted, see below.

Herdsmen kill fishermen, injure two in Delta community

In a Vanguard report, a fisherman was on Saturday morning shot dead during an attack on him and two other fishermen by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Agadama community of Ughelli North local government area in Delta. The attack on the fishermen is coming a day after gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, ambushed a group of traders along the Agbarha-Ughelli road killing one of the traders with two others sustaining gunshot wounds.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 13, 2019

#ThePlatformDebates: ‘Our civil servants are very disgracefully paid’ – ADP guber candidate, Gbadamosi

The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos for the 2019 elections, Babatunde Gbadamosi has promised to review the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 13, 2019

#ThePlatformDebates: I’ll bring character to leadership in Lagos – Jimi Agbaje

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos for the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje has promised to bring fresh ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 13, 2019

#ThePlatformDebates: I’ll tackle the issue of Apapa gridlock within my first 60 days – Sanwo-Olu

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos for the 2019 elections, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to ...

Bernard Dayo January 13, 2019

Entertainment Roundup: Eddie Murphy confirms ”Coming to America” sequel; Falz announces new album ”Moral Instruction” | Other stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment during the week and others that unravelled while you slept yesterday – and are ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 13, 2019

UPDATE: CJN Onnoghen responds, as CCT confirms corruption allegations against him

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen has responded to the accusations of false assets declaration by the Code ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 12, 2019

Just In: FG accuses CJN Onnoghen of corruption, demands he vacates office immediately

The Federal Government has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen to immediately vacate his office as Head ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail