The Big 5: NANS begs FG over ASUU strike; Saraki reacts to planned trial of CJN Onnoghen | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today

NANS begs FG over ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the federal government to fulfill agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to ensure resumption of academic activities in public universities. This was revealed in a statement issued by NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor on Sunday in Enugu.

Lagos: INEC moves 1m unclaimed PVCs to wards

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos has said it will move about one million unclaimed Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to 245 wards in the state. This will happen on Wednesday. INEC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, made this known to newsmen in Lagos. He said the PVCs would be available for collection from mid-week by their owners at the registration areas (wards) in the state.

Zimbabwe’s president hikes fuel prices to tackle shortages

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced an sharp increase in fuel prices in a measure to improve supplies as the country struggles with its worst petrol shortages in a decade. In an address on state television late Saturday, Mnangagwa said prices of petrol and diesel would more than double to tackle a shortfall caused by increased fuel usage and illegal trading.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen to be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Monday, Saraki reacts

Accused of failing to declare his assets and operating several domiciliary bank accounts, CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen will be arraigned on Monday, January 14, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). It’s widely believe that this is an attempt by Buhari’s APC to remove the CJN, and replaced by a pliant one against the general elections in February.

As such, the Senate President Bukola Saraki has advised the federal government to follow due process in the removal of Onnoghen. Saraki said this in a statement in Ilorin. He also tweeted, see below.

The proposed trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) has once again opened up the debate on the transparency and neutrality of this administration’s fight against corruption. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) January 13, 2019

Herdsmen kill fishermen, injure two in Delta community

In a Vanguard report, a fisherman was on Saturday morning shot dead during an attack on him and two other fishermen by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Agadama community of Ughelli North local government area in Delta. The attack on the fishermen is coming a day after gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, ambushed a group of traders along the Agbarha-Ughelli road killing one of the traders with two others sustaining gunshot wounds.