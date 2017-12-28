The Thread: This is why Nigerian men are intimidated by financially independent women

Patriarchy is still a thing in Nigeria, it will probably take a lot to dismantle the misguided mentalities that come with it- like the dynamics of women earning more than men in a relationship. The general viewpoint is that men are meant to “take care” of or “provide” for women, so whenever there’s a shift, men are usually left befuddled as to what next to do, like the young man who tweeted this:

Dated an older girl once….she had her own house, own car, own life ….everything was in order…it was boring loooool …I'm old school….I want to take care of you….what's all this shit — #NOEMPTYCUPS (@Nizer01) December 27, 2017

“It was boring” is really just a cover for “I’m at a loss for what to do” or “this means my presence in your life serves no true purpose”. Thankfully, another man has pointed out the error of thinking in pre-colonial times.

Times are changing. Unfortunately, most men do not have much to offer after this 'take care of you' narrative and their money. So what do u know do when you meet a hard working woman who has her own everything. You start to fret because its unusual and uncomfortable. Sorry. https://t.co/QUPZ2Esrtk — Renzel × Folarin (@FoluShaw) December 27, 2017

Not every need is material. But most men are used to providing the material support for women and now that times have changed and women have their own money they don't know how to deal with it. Successful women need intellectually stimulating, emotionally rock solid and purpose.. — Detola (@teehay247) December 27, 2017

I have said it before theee are 4 types of seceurity a woman requires, financial, mental, emotional and Spiritual and men have only been taught how to give one(financial). So when the woman doesn’t need that they have nothing to offer — Babajide Duroshola (@Babajiide) December 27, 2017

Last RT is so apt. Nigerian men are actually so intimidated by financially independent women. Why? Financial independence comes with strong opinions. Most Nigerian men dont understand why a woman should have a strong opinion. Secondly, most Nigerian men have very fragile egos — nwxnnx (@DiKachii) December 27, 2017

