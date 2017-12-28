The Thread: This is why Nigerian men are intimidated by financially independent women

Patriarchy is still a thing in Nigeria, it will probably take a lot to dismantle the misguided mentalities that come with it- like the dynamics of women earning more than men in a relationship. The general viewpoint is that men are meant to “take care” of or “provide” for women, so whenever there’s a shift, men are usually left befuddled as to what next to do, like the young man who tweeted this:

“It was boring”  is really just a cover for “I’m at a loss for what to do” or  “this means my presence in your life serves no true purpose”. Thankfully, another man has pointed out the error of thinking in pre-colonial times.

See below:

 

Reactions:

Preach!

