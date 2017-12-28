The Thread: “It was more like a jamboree” | Everything Nigerians hated about Davido’s #30BillionConcert

The verdict is in: Davido’s #30BillionConcert didn’t quite secure the “Baddest” praise we anticipated. Falz (Bahd) had fans gushing days after his concert ended, Olamide (Baddo) went over and above, leaving the streets fully satisfied, they practically handed him a statue and we thought Davido (Baddest) will not just shut it down but achieve next level status.

We thought wrong.

Going by the comments on Twitter, concert goers- IG, Twitter and Snapchat included- were gravely disappointed with the concert. Re-uniting MoHits was just about the only highlight of the event, acccording to TwitterNG.

Here’s a run down of the things Twitter found unforgivable:

1 Don’t get it twisted, Jamboree, not concert

So Fam, here's my review for what happened yesterday. I'm going to go into some details, so take time to go deep and feel free to share. #30BillionConcert — Lex Ash (@TheLexash) December 28, 2017

#30billionconcert is trash personified. Don’t you dare come for me, I’m pissed in my spirit man. Who tf are all the artistes screaming at? And someone paid #5M for this.. Smh 🤦‍♀️ 😡 — Essthar 👩🏽‍⚕️ (@that_benue_gyal) December 28, 2017

Shey talent show ni won se nibi ni? lmao — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 27, 2017

This is nothing but Ijebu Ode got talent! RT if you think #WizkidTheConcert is more organized than #30BillionConcert — MKT-GOLD (@vip_ade) December 28, 2017

2. Sycophants

Davido did not do a concert. He gave us a show! Love it! #30BillionConcert — Ayo Shonaiya (@AyoShonaiya) December 28, 2017

Concert or show, it was trash — Tessy Hyzeek (@THyzeek) December 28, 2017

Club show 😂😂😂 — Leu Asa (@LeuAsa) December 28, 2017

The #30BillionConcert we were expecting on twitter VS the one Davido is giving us 😭 pic.twitter.com/HRKweuz5Gt — Biobaku Soliu (@kesmalindoHQ) December 27, 2017

3. Davido, wasting time et all

Davido telling people to turn on Phone light like he doesn’t know there’s no fuel to charge it. #30BillionConcert — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) December 28, 2017

Somebody just said “Davido dey purge” on Periscope lmaooo. You people want to enter 2018 like this?! — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017

This guy is struggling to breathe. Is he okay? #30BillionConcert — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017

Yo! Maybe he really is purging o 🤔🤔 — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017

Which one is Peruzzi again? Are we in Italian Serie A? #30BillionConcert — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017

It’s the people in there I feel for, because the kind of traffic that will hit them after will be something else. This concert will not finish till August 14, 2019 #30BillionConcert — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 27, 2017

I said Davido has outgrown the hypeman phase of his career and he should stand on his own two feet as a performer. They said my mouth was smelling. I hope you all are seeing now. #30BillionConcert — dray neglectronica (@fxntney) December 28, 2017

4. Performers

IcePrince said Happy New Year and started singing Oleku in 2017. I'm struggling to process all of this. #30BillionConcert — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) December 28, 2017

Tuface has sucked all the juice from this African Queen Song like Caprisonne pack. It’s okay. Song old enough to vote now. #30BillionConcert — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) December 28, 2017

#30BillionConcert Upcoming Artists: puts Mic to the crowd, expecting the crowd to sing their songs ME: pic.twitter.com/259ZmkihYB — Chelsea ️🇳🇬 (@oki_peter_) December 28, 2017

next time I go to a Nigerian concert, I'll go with my own megaphone so that when the artist screams, "ARE YOU READY NOW?" I'll scream, "WAIT, MAKE I WEAR SHOE!" #30BillionConcert — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) December 28, 2017

Someone said special spesh is okirika rick ross😂😂😂#30BillionConcert — Vanilla (@sofiya_xo) December 27, 2017

Spesh: "Give them music" Because you people paid to listen to Spotify playlist. I'm actually crying #30BillionConcert — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) December 28, 2017

Dr Sid looking like Ty Dollar $ign that attended public school #30BillionConcert — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIIII) December 28, 2017

Dr Sid looks like he's going through a lot sha. That thing wey him carry for head Na spiritual something.

You can't tell me he woke up and decided by himself to give us that attachment. — Lord Vino UPPER ECHELON RAP (@LordVino) December 28, 2017

5. The seating

I am sure one angry socialist did the seating arrangement for this #30BillionConcert . No joy. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 27, 2017

Everything they liked

#30BillionConcert MOHITS!!!!!! Never a dulling moment DonJazzy with his staff! WandeCoal with his voice!! DBanj with his Cocolets!!! — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) December 28, 2017

Omo Davido sef done try oh ! Hit upon hit Dami duro

All of you

Carolina

Gobe

Skelewu

Aye

Dodo

Owo ni koko

Fans mi

The sound

Money

If

Fall

Fia#30BillionConcert — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) December 28, 2017

#30BillionConcert

When Davido knelt down and rose his mic up, I felt it! — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) December 28, 2017

This deserves endless RTs! Giants of African Music!! RT if you're proud of Davido and Wizkid!!! #30BillionConcert pic.twitter.com/HiJeLbfloY — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) December 28, 2017

Respect for Davido upgraded… Made peace with Dele Momodu and Wizkid, then went ahead to give us a re-united MoHits 👏👏👏 #30BillionConcert — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) December 28, 2017

The last two hours of the concert was really fun. Didn't have to be that long though #30BillionConcert — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017

A message for Davido

Do Nigerian artistes actually go abroad to watch concerts and pick up one or two things? Like…ever? #30BillionConcert — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017

Not every time come and flex in America. Sometimes go and watch Beyonce, Hov, Kanye or somebody perform. Take one or two notes ffs! Respect your fans. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017

I saw D’Banj perform this summer and he was so good, you could tell he put in work. Most of these guys don’t care at all man. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) December 28, 2017